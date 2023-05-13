Wind farm with contrails

Albertans are going to their voting stations May 29 and the pressing topic of affordability and government mandates for alternative energy production, caps on hydrocarbon production and climate taxation are front and centre.

I've written numerous articles for the Western Standard over the past nine months on topics relating to public policies specific to energy and climate science. I want to expand on that prior work by bringing new material into the election limelight, so people are better able to make informed choices.

Joseph Fournier is a research scientist with 15 years experience in technology innovation specific to industrial environmental performance. He is currently enjoying life as a rancher near Rockyford Alberta.

Robadam
Robadam

All virtue signalling designed to gut the west and elevate so called third world countries like China who enjoy cheap energy and love coal burning power plants.

We are just plain foolish and further spending in this direction will cripple the average Albertan forever.

kmb
kmb

Excellent article! But to the WS readers, you are preaching to the choir, how do we get the message to the masses. Our schools teach that CO2 is bad, fossil fuel is bad, but they are not taught what actually causes climate change. Solar variability, meridional transport, the earth's obliquity, the eccentricity of the earth's orbit...we have just warmed up from the little ice age (1200 to 1850) but are still in the "icehouse" stage of the 41,000 year obliquity cycle and getting cooler. Why are any of these facts not taught in our schools so that people can be better informed and make our governments formulate better policy?

John1963
John1963

There is almost always a divergence between what looks good on paper, and what works in reality. This is why making radical changes requires a decentralized system, as no one actually knows what is going to work. What works, can only be discovered by having lots of different groups come up with lots of different solutions, and over time letting the best solutions emerge. Central Planners always believe that they have the answers, and they are almost always wrong.

