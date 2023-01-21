CANDU

Ontario's Bruce power station.

If Canada wants to go green, it's time for Canada to go nuclear. In CANDU, we have the power to do it, so to speak.

CANDU (Canadian Deuterium Uranium) technology dates back to 1954, but it remains today as Canada’s best power generation technology for the future. It’s near-perfect operating record, together with the fact that more than 96% of the engineering and manufacturing supply chain is Canadian owned and operated, are two principal reasons for a renewed commitment to advance CANDU power plants across Canada.

Joseph Fournier is a research scientist with 15 years experience in technology innovation specific to industrial environmental performance. He is currently enjoying life as a rancher near Rockyford Alberta.

(5) comments

Barron Not Barron
Barron Not Barron

@GW Epema, "...are preserved for for future generations."

This translates into: being stupid altruist. Further translation.. you (the present generation) have less rights than the so-called "future generations", therefor sacrifice yourselves for the future communists (why?); which, by the way, they don't exist yet(!) and will NOT EXIST if you don't exist, nor WILL YOU CONTINUE to exist! By analyzing the whole scheme.. you are supposed to be submerged in a virtual world, while your energy is extracted from you. So you know.. the human body is a POSITIVE NET ENERGY. You will be a cocoon in the meta verse, while they are using all of your life energy, while you live in a fake reality. Currently they are taking your life energy in for of money theft (taxes).

It isn't about nuclear, or any other "planet" bs saving anything - it is all about your obliteration. You seized to think, since the times when you found yourselves a "leader" to think for you. It turned that the "leader "always left you without your trousers off..

Report Add Reply
GW Epema
GW Epema

The reason for going nuclear is not to reduce harmless CO2 going into the atmosphere, but to substitute nuclear power generation for hydrocarbon based power generation, That way our hydrocarbon deposits, which have greater value added (absent a requirement for base load power generation) in other applications, ie lubrication of machinery, aviation fuel, solvents, plastics, pharmaceuticals to name a few, are preserved for for future generations

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Canada doesn't want to go green only Trudeau does to line his pockets.

Report Add Reply
MTDEF
MTDEF

Bring clean coal back. Infinitely cheaper and safer than nat gas or nukes. Moreover, if you are in fear of the sky dragon, co2, its only fractionaly higher than nat gas for emmissions. Alternatively, if you are one of the few non-climate alarmist sheeple out there that understands co2 is not a concern whatsoever, then you understand the truth of clean coal being vastly superior to the other options.

Report Add Reply
Alberta Rules
Alberta Rules

And what do you do with the nuclear waste that the reactor produces..? In whose backyard will be bury it..?

Report Add Reply

