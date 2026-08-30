Opinion

FOURNIER: King Charles III’s new social contract Alberta never signed

By using banks instead of ballots, the Terra Carta creates a post-democratic financial regime that strips citizens of their constitutional rights.
King Charles III
King Charles IIICourtesy Samir Hussein/Twitter
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