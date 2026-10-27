Opinion

FOURNIER: Ottawa’s methane mandate is an economic disaster in the making

Alberta’s oil and gas industry faces $14.6 billion in compliance costs for a theoretical temperature reduction too small to measure.
A towering compliance bill dwarfs the barely perceptible cooling signal as methane rises from Alberta’s oil wells and wetlands.
A towering compliance bill dwarfs the barely perceptible cooling signal as methane rises from Alberta’s oil wells and wetlands.Image courtesy of ChatGPT
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