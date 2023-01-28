Electrcity storage

The math on the 'Just Transition' just doesn't add up.

There is neither enough land nor cash to construct the kind of China-dominated, weather-dependent energy systems in Alberta on the scale that would be necessary for them to replace our accustomed carbon-based sources of energy. As far as I can tell, the whole thing is nothing more than a money grab and a recipe for inflation. 

Joseph Fournier is a research scientist with 15 years experience in technology innovation specific to industrial environmental performance. He is currently enjoying life as a rancher near Rockyford Alberta.

yvonco
yvonco

Been following Joseph Fournier's column for months now, about 'Port Nelson, Western Energy Corridor, etc. Most informative, well researched, etc.

About today's 'Just Tranmsition' comment, when he mentioned that 'it would take 100,000sq. km of solar panels - or 316 x 316 sq. km, or 75% of the whole province, to equate today's Oil & gas energy output, at one watt per square meter, etc. Totally mind boggling. Don't they Liberals ave calculaters on their cell phone? [getting a bit angry ]

Drax
Drax

Inflation is a hidden TAX on the working class!

Razmjaz
Razmjaz

Great article. I agree with all the comments.

eldon628
eldon628

Good article! Displaying once again the ideologically driven incompetence of the treasonous liberal/ndp coalition.

Alberta needs and must deliver a massive majority government to the UCP and Danielle Smith this spring. Or face a depression that few if any have ever experienced.

free the west
free the west

CO2 is 0.04% of the atmosphere. Somehow the left have managed to make a majority of the population believe the increase in a trace gas controls the climate. Sheer lunacy.

Straight Shooter
Straight Shooter

As with the covid scamdemic, the only purpose of Green Fascism (again a no science scam) is to totally control the people under the guise of "It's for your own good".

Fascism is fascism. Every government at every level is a criminal operation, controlled by the criminal globalists: WEF, UN, BIS, WHO.

Wake up Canadians. The psychopathic rich, can never have enough and they don't give a darn about you or your family.

Woodrow George
Woodrow George

Exactly!

