My electricity bill from EPCOR last month was almost $500. More than half was transmission, distribution, administration and climate tax. Sound familiar?

The scary thing for my family is that July is typically our lowest electricity bill for the year. I am fearful of what our bill will be come December and January when our power use will reach its annual peak.

Joseph Fournier is a research scientist with 15 years experience in technology innovation specific to industrial environmental performance. He is currently enjoying life as a rancher near Rockyford Alberta.

guest50
guest50

It would be far wiser to use the not-withstanding clause to ban solar panels, wind turbines and electric vehicles in Alberta, given how environmentally damaging these so-called green energy products actually are.

We'd have to follow-up by collecting all taxes (federal and provincial) and tell Justine to stick his carbon taxes where the sun don't shine.

Got Ya
Got Ya

Net Zero is unnecessary. Watch “ The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal Part 28 Climate Crisis”.

guest1226
guest1226

Fournier, Thanks for the education. I wish this type of education, was placed into everyone's mailbox in Alberta. Since we are not allowed on MSM, this may be the only option we have. I'm disgusted when I hear the words net zero. What a load of bunk the Alberta gov't agrees to go along with. Fournier- take care as if you get caught telling truths and real science, the Canadian Anti-Hate Network may charge you with hate crimes. Science is not allowed anymore. Beware. Helena Guenther

Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

We need to get crystal clear about the end results of net zero. Mass depopulation. If they go through with this come winter many people will die and that is the reality of the situation. Net zero is totally safe and effective at reducing the population exponentially.

