FOURNIER: Without agriculture, modern life collapses

Sitting at the head of my dining room table, my preferred place to write, and looking out across thousands of acres of early spring farmland bordering my southern Alberta ranch, I’m reminded of a truth that too many Canadians have forgotten.These vast fields, still brown from winter but already humming with potential, are not just scenery. They are the foundation of every modern freedom we take for granted.When I speak of industrial-scale agriculture, I’m referring to the extraordinary leap in productivity that began with Thomas Savery’s 1698 steam engine and continued through the Otto and Diesel cycles of the late nineteenth century, culminating in today’s modern tractor, my own capable of doing the work of 75 horses.This mechanization didn’t merely make farming easier. It transformed how society functions.Before the steam engine, it took roughly four farmworkers to produce enough surplus calories to support a single non-farmer. By the late 1800s and after a century of steam engine progress, one farmer could feed six to ten others. Today, a modern farmer with their diesel-powered tractor feeds more than 100. This ratio makes it possible for every surgeon, engineer, teacher, software developer, and policy analyst in this country to be fed.Anyone who has ever winter camped in the Rockies or lived a subsistence lifestyle knows the truth: without energy available on demand, such as oil, natural gas, or hydroelectric power, every minute of the day is consumed by the search for food and warmth. There is no time for social media, writing poetry, or medical school. Civilization begins where surplus energy begins.That surplus arrived when a barrel of oil replaced a farmhand.The internal combustion engine didn’t just transform agriculture; it transformed the human mind..When machines took over the brute labour of survival, people were free to think about justice, rights, and dignity because fewer people were required to produce food, freeing others to pursue education, law, medicine, and public life. It is no coincidence that the mechanization of labour in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries coincided with the rise of abolitionism, universal education, and the end of child labour in Britain.From the Factory Act of 1802 to the Education Acts of the 1870s and finally the 1918 Education Act, Britain systematically dismantled child labour as a normal economic practice. While George Fox and the Quakers fought for equality, it was Savery’s steam engine and the cascade of mechanization that followed that made it possible. A society trapped in subsistence cannot afford moral ambition.And yet, the very system that liberated humanity from unending toil is now treated with suspicion. Industrial agriculture is blamed for everything from climate change to the decline of rural communities. Some activists and politicians even claim Canadian farmers are as significant a climate threat as oil sands operators, a comparison so weak it would be laughable if it weren’t gaining political traction.To be clear, industrial agriculture does have downsides, including the loss of traditional skills that once defined everyday life and the disappearance of many small diversified family farms across much of North America. Urban Canadians, many of whom have never planted a seed, have developed the belief that farmers are environmental villains.But none of these changes alter the central fact: without industrial agriculture, modern life collapses.That is why the modern climate debate often misses the point. Without hydrocarbons, the world would need billions more farm workers and billions fewer doctors, engineers, and teachers.Mechanization didn’t just feed us. It freed us.So when critics romanticize pre-industrial agriculture or demand policies that would shrink farm productivity in the name of climate virtue, they are not merely misunderstanding history. They are proposing to reduce the very surplus that makes modern freedom possible..Canada should reject that vision.Instead, we should build a new rural renaissance grounded in even greater productivity. That means strengthening technology, mechanization, and energy, the forces that created the surplus modern life depends on.Canada’s rural renaissance reflects a broader North American shift since 2020 to rebuild rural economies by restoring local industry and producing more of our own food and resources. It emphasizes skilled trades, reliable energy, and modern infrastructure as the backbone of national resilience.Rather than romanticizing a return to pre-industrial farming, it embraces advanced technology, mechanization, precision agriculture, and reliable energy to expand output and strengthen the systems that sustain modern life.At its core, the rural renaissance argues that Canada’s future prosperity depends on increasing the productivity of the places that feed, fuel, and build the nation, a point reinforced during COVID-19, when supply chain disruptions exposed the risks of relying too heavily on distant production.As I look out across these fields, I’m reminded that every acre represents a triumph of human ingenuity over scarcity.Industrial agriculture is not a problem to be solved. The tractor in my yard does more than pull a plough. It pulls the entire weight of modern Canada.Joseph Fournier is a senior fellow at the Frontier Centre for Public Policy.