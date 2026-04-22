Opinion

FRITTER: Carney spurns Western representation with new Canada-US trade committee

Alberta produces 30% of Canada's exports to the US, yet has zero seats on Carney's new trade advisory panel. That's not an oversight. It's a pattern.
Mark Carney speaking at a grocery store in Ottawa
Mark Carney speaking at a grocery store in OttawaScreenshot:CPAC
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Mark Carney
Opinion
Western
Opinion Column
Canada-US Economic Relations Committee

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