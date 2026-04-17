Opinion

FUSS / MUNRO: Carney’s majority government should ‘get serious’ about fixing federal finances

With opposition parties sidelined, the prime minister now owns every deficit, every dollar borrowed, and every missed promise.
Mark Carney
Mark CarneyScreen grab, YEGWAVE, X
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Debt
Deficits
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
Fiscal Responsibility
Liberal majority government

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