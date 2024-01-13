GANN: Peel District School Board's foolish crusade against beloved books

Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, and Eliza Scanlen portray the March sisters, in the 2019 remake of the classic 'Little Women.' The original book, a charming coming-of-age story set in post-Civil War Concord, NH, fell victim to a library book-purge in Ontario, as activists deemed it not reflective of students' "lived experience." Columbia Pictures/Regency Enterprises

Western Standard Guest Columnist Loading content, please wait...