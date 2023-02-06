Kamloops residential school children

Children at the Kamloops Residential School.

With very little attention from Canada’s media, the House of Commons on Thursday October 27 unanimously adopted a resolution proclaiming “the government must recognize what happened in Canada's Indian residential schools as genocide.” There was no dissenting voice.

Yet a month earlier in Edmonton at the National Gathering on unmarked burials, the band chiefs were dismayed to hear from the former president of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Dr Chile Oboe-Osuji, that, “There is no pathway to the International Criminal Court for the situation of the historical Indian residential school system in Canada.” His declaration has received no public attention at all.

Dr. Ian Gentles

Dr. Ian Gentles

(2) comments

Cosmo Kramer
Cosmo Kramer

A very well written article. Very informative.

Hymie_Rubenstein
Hymie_Rubenstein

An outstanding piece of research and writing by a renowned scholar.

