Holocaust Museum

Winnipeg's Canadian Museum of Human Rights. A comparable residential-school institute is planned on University of Manitoba grounds.

 Courtesy of Canadian Museum of Human Rights

The Canadian Museum For Human Rights (CMHR) is located in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Built in 2008, it was the dream of the late Israel Asper — the best Premier Manitoba never had — to honour Holocaust victims, as well as victims of other human rights atrocities.

YYC 007
YYC 007

I went to the Rebel News documentary on the Kamloops situation last year and greatly appreciated this article. It appears federal funds is the driving force for a lot of the lies presented to the public.

Southern Farmer
Southern Farmer

The truth today in this country; close to 90 000 beautiful, amazing miracles, are deliberately destroyed per year. We are allowing and paying millions for genocide now. No graves exist for these little ones. How will history judge us?

Free Canada
Free Canada

The fake mass grave story etc, is just the CCP run government of Canada wanting Canadians to think Canada is a terrible country. And it is more than just Ottawa who is supporting these fake stories. Look at all the companies and Organizations supporting this fake story about mass graves etc. Of course the residential school issue is not a good part of Canadian history. These schools were a big mistake. But, lets not add to it, by making stuff up to make it even worse. Well need to tell the CCP, get out of our country!!

