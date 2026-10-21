Opinion

GIESBRECHT: Alberta voters rebuke the Senate

Alberta voters just fired the first shot in the battle to abolish Canada's unelected Upper Chamber.
Alberta Rebukes the Senate
Alberta Rebukes the SenateImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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