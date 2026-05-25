Opinion

GIESBRECHT: BC is creating a new apartheid through Aboriginal title and modern treaties

As Haida Gwaii and other indigenous jurisdiction agreements advance, Canada is replacing equal citizenship with race-based legal enclaves.
Premier David Eby meets with members of the Haida Nation for a ceremony at the BC legislature to mark the province’s unprecedented decision to unilaterally grant aboriginal title to the entire Haida Gwaii island group, April 23, 2024
Premier David Eby meets with members of the Haida Nation for a ceremony at the BC legislature to mark the province’s unprecedented decision to unilaterally grant aboriginal title to the entire Haida Gwaii island group, April 23, 2024Image courtesy of BC government
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