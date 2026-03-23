GIESBRECHT: Canada once let Nazis in — are we about to repeat that mistake with Iran’s IRGC?

Canada has a largely honourable history, but we weren’t at our best after WWII, when it came to picking which of the millions of refugees displaced by the war should be admitted, and which we should refuse entry. Many Nazis were admitted, while many Jewish Holocaust survivors were refused. The phrase “One is too many” summarized the anti-Semitic and pro-Nazi sympathies of too many Canadian officials and politicians at the time. The Deschênes Commission was established in 1985 to review Canada’s rather shameful attitude at the time, and the fact that many Nazi war criminals were living in Canada.Canadians were reminded of this dark patch in our history in 2023 when a snafu resulted in our Parliamentarians unanimously applauding a former Nazi.But Canada is now in danger of repeating that mistake as the war in Iran is reaching its inevitable end, resulting in thousands of Islamic Republic Guard Corps (IRGC) officials and clerics with blood on their hands fleeing a dying regime. The IRGC is clearly running what is left of Iran now, and the previously powerful clerics are being shunted aside (more below). The IRGC are committed to the same deadly anti-Semitism as were their Nazi counterparts. The radical Islamist, anti-Western philosophy they are committed to is every bit as toxic as the murderous Nazism of the WWII era Germans. What makes them even more deadly is that their Islamist philosophy makes them a committed enemy of everything Western. To them, the United States (US) is “The Great Satan,” and Israel is “The Little Satan.” Anyone supporting those countries is their enemy.But in the case of the IRGC zealots, it is actually worse than having former Nazis in our midst. Because many of these people will have revenge on their minds, and Canada will not be their primary target. That target will be our neighbour to the south, who brought their comfortable lives in Iran to an end. That’s where many of them will want to carry on their work of subversion and worse. We have already seen how much damage pro-regime Iranian professors, bureaucrats and other influential people can do in Canada, with the hundreds of pro-Hamas, deeply anti-Semitic “protests” in both Canada and the US calling for a “final solution” and other such hideous phrases..And the sheer brutality of what the clerics and IRGC are currently doing should not be glossed over. Comparisons between them and the Nazis are not hyperbolic. They not only oversaw goons who murdered tens of thousands of their own citizens in January, but those thugs followed wounded protesters into hospitals where they finished them off. They even gang-raped and tortured nurses who treated the wounded protesters. The clerical garb some are wearing should not be allowed to fool us. These men are ghouls. And some of the worst are the “judges” who sentence thousands of their countrymen to die, simply for standing up for their rights.It is these IRGC officials and their closely allied mullahs and ayatollahs that will cause huge trouble here if we allow them into the country.I shouldn’t say “if” because it is a fact that these Islamic extremists are already being admitted into Canada. A widely circulated video showing an ayatollah wheeling a baggage cart through Toronto’s Pearson airport is just one of many. You won’t see them on CBC, because the mainstream media will regard these concerns as alarmist or “Islamophobic.” Instead, our mainstream media will pretend the problem does not exist, just as it did as violently anti-Semitic mobs took virtual control of parts of Toronto and Montreal during last year’s pro-Hamas demonstrations.These new arrivals will join many other suspected IRGC members who are already here. Since Canada finally designated the IRGC as a terrorist organization in 2024, it has been reported that at least 700 of these people are living here, while actively supporting the radical Islamist regime..And the ban on IRGC officials is actually quite porous and limited. It only applies to the top officials, and does not apply to clerics and others, who are closely tied to the regime. It should be expanded to cover all members and their families, as well as all Iranian clerics. Academics and others who are already here should be deported to countries that share their extremist views, such as Afghanistan.Canada is not the only country these people will flee to. Great Britain, France, Germany, and Australia will all be on their list of preferred destinations. The problems for those countries, already being experienced by the radical Islamic extremists already there, will only get worse. Europe’s decision to designate the IRGC as a terrorist entity is a belated recognition of that fact.But those countries aren’t separated from the IRGC’s number one enemy — the Great Satan — by a 5,525-mile, very porous border. Canada is in a uniquely vulnerable position in this regard.All of this is hopelessly complicated by the current Liberal administration, which has chosen to make fighting with the Trump administration its most important policy. As America clamps down on radical Islamists attempting to enter its country, expect Ottawa to do the opposite. This will be framed as Canada “standing up to Trump’s bullying” and other Liberal talking points, but the result will be that Canada is seen as treating the dregs of one of the most antisemitic and evil regimes in history as victims of Trump — even as the US and Israel are waging a very necessary and completely predictable war against a dangerous Iranian regime that should have been confronted long ago. The sad fact is that so many Canadians will fall for this crude tactic — driving a wedge further and further between Canada and its vital relationship with our American neighbours..Meanwhile, the percentage of Iranians who want the current regime to continue is low, but the percentage who want to live in a theocracy is even lower.However, the IRGC are determined to stay in power in spite of the clear wishes of most Iranians. Their decision to put Mojtaba Khameini, son of the late ayatollah, in as titular leader might be their way of wresting any control that the clerics still had from them. Mojtaba is a preposterous figure — described as not very bright, and a secret homosexual in a country that routinely hangs homosexuals from cranes, and throws them off buildings. He might also be seriously wounded, or even dead. If the IRGC wanted to continue with a theocracy, they surely would have found a less ridiculous person to pretend to put in charge? In fact, appointing such a clown might be the IRGC’s way of making it clear to the clerics who remain that their day is over. And announcing to the world that the IRGC’s new model — namely, a secular autocracy, like that of Russia or China — intends to stay in power in Iran indefinitely.Trump and Netanyahu are determined that it will not happen. But when Trump asks allies for help in keeping the Strait of Hormuz, the allies refuse, saying, “This is not our war.”“Not our war?” Canada and Europe have designated the IRGC as a terrorist organization. That means that we should be actively trying to do everything possible to combat that terrorist entity. How can assisting our American neighbours finally destroy them be “not our war?” Europe benefits far more from keeping the Strait open than the US, but sits on its hands, while the US and Israel do all the work. This is reminiscent of the children’s story “The Little Red Hen.” The little hen does all the work of making the bread, but the other lazy animals only show up when the bread has been baked and demand a piece. The hen tells them to get lost. That may well be what happens when this war ends, and Europe wants the benefits, but at no cost. We’ll see how that plays out..It is to the credit of Britain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Italy (as well as Japan) that they have reversed course of their non-interventionist strategy, and have now committed to doing their part to keep the Strait of Hormuz open. This will give the Americans more options to continue with their destruction of Iran’s offensive capabilities, without having to divert ships and other materiel to the Strait. Britain and the others — and Canada — should have made that commitment as soon as they were asked to give it, but better late than never. It also appears that after Iran’s latest wild attacks on civilian targets and the oil and gas infrastructure of its Gulf neighbours, the Arab countries will now play a more active role in defending their interests, instead of just depending on America to save them. It is not yet clear how far the leading Gulf nation, Saudi Arabia, will go, but as the dying Iranian regime strikes out in all directions, it is evident that Saudi Arabia will act. That would be the signal for the others to act as well. The IRGC has done what no one else could do — it has brought the Gulf countries together against a common enemy.We don’t know how this war will end, but if Canada keeps on its current course, there is every chance that at the end of it our relations with our American neighbour will be even worse than they were when it started. Canadians like to think that they aren’t in a dispute with Americans — it is only a Trump thing. That is pure nonsense. Donald Trump has been elected — twice — by the Americans as their president. Until he or his successor is defeated in an election, he stands for the American people. We are shooting ourselves in the foot by throwing some kind of national tantrum to attract the attention of a President who spends very little time thinking about Canada. The Carney Liberals want Canadians to keep playing this game. It keeps them in power, but makes Canada poorer by the day.America and Israel have already crippled Iran’s military offensive capabilities for many years. Regardless of how this war ends, that is a remarkable achievement. Only a year ago, Iran and its proxies were able to hold the Middle East and much of the world hostage to their radical policies. The IRGC, by their insane decision to attack all of its neighbours, has also managed to unite all of the fractious Gulf countries into one unit working with the US and Israel. The mainstream media wants the public to believe that this war is a disaster for Trump and must be ended immediately. This is patently false. .The IRGC is now in its death throes, despite what our hysterical mainstream media is telling us.To end the war prematurely would be extremely unwise. Fortunately, Trump and Netanyahu understand that and will not let a hysterical media drive their agenda.This war will come to an end. The end result — an Iran that has lost its ability to threaten the world for many years to come — is an enormous benefit for the entire world. Trump and Netanyahu deserve our eternal gratitude for taking on this difficult task and seeing it through. It is hoped that Canadians will see through the anti-Trump noise emanating from our dysfunctional mainstream media and recognize this reality.It is also hoped that Canadians will not be bamboozled by that same media and their Liberal paymasters into allowing into our country the IRGC thugs and clerics who held the world and their own people hostage for 47 years.