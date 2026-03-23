Opinion

GIESBRECHT: Canada once let Nazis in — are we about to repeat that mistake with Iran’s IRGC?

As Iran’s regime collapses, critics warn Ottawa risks admitting extremist officials—echoing a dark post-WWII chapter when Jewish refugees were turned away and war criminals found refuge.
Canadian flag at a Free Iran protest in Vancouver
Canadian flag at a Free Iran protest in VancouverPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Iran
Terrorism
Nazi
Opinion
Opinion Column
IRGC

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