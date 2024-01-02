GIESBRECHT: Canada's woke Liberal government has nothing to say about 90 burned churches

In Canada, the churches are still burning. And nobody in a position to do anything about it reacts. Why?Churches started burning in Canada after the May, 2021 Kamloops claim that the bodies of indigenous children — murdered and secretly buried by priests — had been found on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School (KIRS.)The Kamloops First Nation has now updated its claim. But in 2023, more churches went up in smoke, four in Alberta alone in the last two weeks ago. The most recent was the Seventh Day Adventist church in Beiseker, that was torched in the early hours of the Thursday before Christmas.This brings the number of Canadian churches torched in the last 30 months to 90.Ninety.On average then, three a month.Are all of these church burnings directly related to the Kamloops claim? The answer is unknown for the simple reason the RCMP have not brought prosecutions against those responsible for the 90 arson cases.It is unclear why the police have so far been unable to find and prosecute those responsible and it is equally unclear how hard they are even trying. It is also not clear why the Trudeau Liberals, who have been so vocal on the need to protect some groups, have been strangely silent on this attack on our churches — perhaps the most important symbols of our Western civilization.But in light of the current civil unrest that has followed the October 7 2023 Hamas invasion of Israel and massacre of 1,200 Israelis, another question that can be asked is this:What do these burning churches have in common with bullets fired at synagogues? I suggest that both are happening because we are governed by people who are committed to a worldview in which there are “oppressors” or “oppressed.” Indigenous and Palestinians are “oppressed” and those who go to churches or synagogues are “colonialists” and hence “oppressors.” The “oppressed” count. The “oppressors” don’t. This is woke governance.This dangerously simplistic division of Canadians into arbitrary groups is the price we pay for keeping the radically ideological Justin Trudeau Liberals in power. This is the first woke government in Canadian history. It is responsible for the toxic societal division that is eating away at the social fabric of our country and for our burning churches and synagogues now under attack. Trudeau and his CBC asked no questions about the highly improbable Kamloops claim. Instead they provided highly emotional (and totally false) “news” about “mass graves,” “human remains found” and “bodies found in graves.”Instead of remaining objective and providing easily obtainable information proving that the secret burials did not happen, the government added to the national hysteria by immediately ordering flags to be lowered on all federal buildings across the country where they remained for six months. They did this because of that cartoonish worldview — indigenous leaders represent the oppressed, and must be believed, even though the claim they advanced was not true.The Trudeau Liberals lent undeserved credibility to the false claim by announcing that $320,000,000 would be made available to any indigenous community that decided to claim that they too, might have “missing children” in “unmarked graves.” This offer of free money immediately inspired copycat claims, with increasingly nonsensical allegations of bodies of indigenous children thrown into rivers, lakes and furnaces, deliberately poisoned and murdered in almost every way conceivable.Meanwhile, the RCMP contributed mightily to this total confusion. Although they had quite properly started an investigation into what was alleged to be a major murder scene at KIRS, they immediately stopped the investigation when they were criticized by former TRC Commissioner Murray Sinclair for properly questioning the inexperienced ground penetrating radar operator who provided the report that initiated the original claim — a report that turned out to be based on false assumptions, and prepared without the necessary preliminary research.Bizarrely, the RCMP turned over what was claimed to be a murder investigation to the T’kemlups Indian band. That is when the churches started burning.The secret burial claims are rubbish. There was no real evidence to support them in the first place. The mainstream media and the federal government were completely reckless and irresponsible in their handling of the claims from the beginning. Terry Glavin, in his masterful takedown “Year of the Graves” shows in detail just how incompetent and irresponsible they were.Now, Tom Flanagan and Chris Champion tell in detail how the false claim came together and then fell apart. They also describe the reckless opportunism of indigenous leaders and the RCMP’s shameful abdication of responsibility, in their new book, Grave Error.WATCH: Nigel Hannaford talks with Tom FlanaganBut what to do about this. How to stop the churches from burning, and how to tell indigenous people that these claims were never true — that there never was a genocide? Indigenous youth have now been embittered and radicalized by false information, perhaps permanently. How do all of our important institutions climb down from the web of lies they have actively promoted, and begin to undo the damage they have done? The fact is our leaders have no idea what to do. The Trudeau Liberals have overseen a mess of epic proportions, but instead of fessing up they continue to talk about “bodies found,” “probable graves” and “thousands of missing children.” They know that they are spreading false information, but their commitment to their woke ideology — and worry about losing votes — wins out over telling Canadians the truth .And this is exactly how the Trudeau Liberals are handling the October 7 Hamas invasion and massacre of Israelis. Although the government position was clearly set out by Defence Minister, Bill Blair from the outset — namely that “Hamas is a threat to the world and must be eliminated” you won’t hear that straight talk from Trudeau as he dissembles and tries to appease Hamas supporters. To them Hamas represents the oppressed, while Israelis are the oppressors. The October 7 Hamas savagery is said to be legitimate “resistance.” Trudeau caters to this nonsense.Meanwhile, bullets are fired at synagogues, and Jewish Canadians are afraid to let their children out of their sight, while dangerous Hamas protestors openly threaten police “to put them six feet under.” The startling fact is that Jewish Canadians in 2024 are living in fear, while their prime minister and his foreign minister Melanie Joly, continue to play a game of saying different things to different groups.”It is outrageous that our elected leaders have so little concern for the safety of those who attend churches and synagogues. Just imagine the immediate response from Trudeau and his CBC if a single mosque or indigenous office was shot at, or put to the torch. That would be treated as a national emergency.How would previous governments — be they Liberal or Conservative — have handled both the church burnings and the synagogue attacks? In fact, previous governments would not have allowed radicalism to prevail and things would not have reached this point. Neither Jean Chrétien nor Stephen Harper would have lowered flags and then used the announcement as an opportunity to advance their own agenda. Instead of interfering with the police operation, they would have allowed the RCMP to do their job and properly investigate the allegations. The investigation would have quickly shown that there was nothing to the claim. There would have been no hysteria and burning churches.In the case of the October 7 terrorist attack by Hamas on Israel, our previous leaders would have firmly denounced the terrorism and supported Israel in the face of the attack. There would have been statements about the need to protect Palestinian civilians and deal with the Israel/Palestine issue, but on the right of Israel to defend itself against Hamas barbarism there would have been no waffling. Bullets and antisemitic threats would have resulted in criminal charges.However, we don’t have a normal Liberal or Conservative government. Instead, we have the first truly ideological government in our history — the woke Justin Trudeau Liberals. The people who purport to lead us have bought into a philosophy that excuses Hamas barbarity, and actively promotes a belief in secret burial conspiracy theories. This doesn’t bode well for Canadians.