Opinion

GIESBRECHT: Chief Casimir's 75 year timeline is either delusional or deliberately dishonest — either way, Canadians deserve better

The T'kemlúps band announced 215 children's remains in 2021 — so why is no one asking why not a single body has been confirmed?
Indigenous children, assembled for a group picture at a residential school.
Indigenous children, assembled for a group picture at a residential school.Western Standard files
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215 indigenous children

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