The latest American school shooting is — like all of the previous shootings — tragic.
It took place at a Christian elementary school in a prosperous part of Nashville. Three victims were nine-year-old children, and three were adults. The outpouring of grief is understandable, as are the expressions of rage. There are all the usual cries for yet more gun control, and the usual maneuvering by Democrats and Republicans for control of the narrative. Thankfully, unlike the Uvalde case, the police acted splendidly in this case. The police didn’t hesitate to enter the school, despite being under fire. They shot the shooter dead.
The shooter was a 28-year-old woman, who had apparently begun the process to transition to become a male transgender person. He or she had no criminal record. He, or she, used both his or her male name and female name on the suicide note — or transgender manifesto, as it has been called — that she left for a female partner. That partner was alarmed by the note, and called the police. Unfortunately, her call didn’t come in time to save the six victims.
It appears the shooter attended the Christian school as a child. It's not known at this time exactly what kind of grudge she carried against the school, but it does appear that she selected her victims randomly. She knew she'd be killed by the police. She obviously had serious mental problems.
This case raises serious questions about what is happening in our Western society. Children are being given the message from a very young age it's up to them to decide what gender they want to be. They're told being “trans” is a perfectly normal choice — in fact, choosing that option is quite fashionable. Further, they are given a very sympathetic view of trans people — they are victims, and are being oppressed. The worst of their oppressors, they are told, are white Christians — exactly the type of people this deranged shooter killed at this Christian school.
Many of these young people are already confused enough about sexual identity. But the message they're given is if they “transitioned” they could move themselves from that oppressor class to become one of the oppressed. Instantly, they could become more popular. Perhaps the transitioning would solve their sexual confusion.
The children who actually begin this process are then often put on a lifetime drug regimen that can further warp their thinking. Some will voluntarily undergo a series of radical and irreversible surgical procedures that will render them infertile, and incapable of experiencing normal sexual fulfillment. There is no turning back.
Meanwhile, the prevailing attitude of the day vilifies anyone who questions any part of this new transgender philosophy. Critics are labelled “transphobes” and subjected to both verbal and physical attack. Even now, “transphobic views” are being blamed for the Nashville deaths. To these misguided people the shooter is himself, or herself the victim of “transphobia.”
At some point society must call this new transgender phenomenon what it is — mass mental illness. There's always been a tiny minority of people who feel the need to live the life of the opposite gender. Those people are entitled to do so, and should not be discriminated against in any way. But that’s not what's happening here. In some schools a third or half of the little children are “identifying” as members of the opposite sex. Little boys are saying they're girls. Little girls are saying that they are boys. And this madness is being encouraged by adults.
And the fact our doctors are letting children decide whether they want to submit to aggressive drug regimens and surgery that will permanently change these children is proof that our medical associations are no longer fit to govern themselves.
This is all deeply wrong. It is some form of civilizational suicide. It is certainly not normal, and it must be stopped. The people who drug and carve up children in the name of some warped ideology are criminals, and must be prosecuted.
In this case, the story is “Trans person targets Christians." Just imagine if the reverse was the case, and the headline was “Christians target Trans." The nation would explode.
There is nothing normal or good about many thousands of children deciding they want to live as members of the opposite sex. The fact it's happening is evidence that there is a deep sickness in our society.
The Nashville shooter got her wish. She died, but not before taking six lives. She obviously needed help. But instead, she was indoctrinated with a trans ideology that killed seven people.
The school system needs to accept responsibility for this transgender phenomenon. I have grandchildren in the Alberta public school system and the teachers openly teach these young kids that they can choose their gender. Combining this with peer pressure there are quite a few kids who have decided they want to be the other gender. Parents of course do not have the right to intervene according to our woke court system.
urge to fedpost intensifies.....
Trannies are not only mentally ill, but they are also pedophiles!
It absolutely is time to start talking about mental illness in a healthy way. With these school shooters, the first question is always how to keep guns out of a mentally ill persons hands. The reality is EVERY school shooter has been male (except this one was technically female but she was on testosterone which does have violent behaviour as a side effect when given as a pharmaceutical intervention) and EVERY school shooter has been on anti-depressants (to be determined yet on this one, but I would bet on it). Apparently a known side effect of anti-depressants is violent behaviour, except seeing as most of the world seems to be drugged on these things when has anyone been told that there are known side effects. In my experience you just get told: "take these, it will make you feel better". Granted not everyone develops violent behaviour, but you only need a very small fraction to be a school shooter.
Other elements though are things like ADHD. That one is another eye opener. A significant number of our kids are on ADHD medication. As a parent you get told: "give this to your kid, it will help focus and unleash their potential". And yet what are the true side effects? There are behavioural changes (some towards violence). I knew of a kid who basically had an allergic reaction where it was painful to be in her own skin. The medication was literally driving her crazy. There are side effects period. What are parents told? Not much? Personally, I find it alarming how many kids we have on this medication. Yes some need it but do they all truly need it?
With trans kids especially among de-transitioners beyond the obvious sexual confusion, there is OCD, ADHD, and autism all as common traits. Sometimes pre-transition diagnosed, sometimes after, many having been treated with medication in some form. Point is, beyond the above article about the mental illness that is "trans", there are some other common underlying sometimes serious mental illness.
Last is boarderline personality syndrome. Those kids are a whole other kettle of fish, and it wouldn't surprise me if some of these school shooters also suffer from this.
What we so far know about THIS school shooter is He/She was being treated for some sort of mood/personality disorder. Hmmm...
We really do need to talk about the pharmaceutical drugging of our youth.
Agreed. There is a lot we do not understand, and we are medaling in ways that we have not even begun to quantify. This is causing massive damage to individuals and society as a whole. It will take us decades to get a handle on the damage, let alone correct the damage. Doing things that cannot be undone, because we can is extremely unwise.
