The latest American school shooting is — like all of the previous shootings — tragic.

It took place at a Christian elementary school in a prosperous part of Nashville. Three victims were nine-year-old children, and three were adults. The outpouring of grief is understandable, as are the expressions of rage. There are all the usual cries for yet more gun control, and the usual maneuvering by Democrats and Republicans for control of the narrative. Thankfully, unlike the Uvalde case, the police acted splendidly in this case. The police didn’t hesitate to enter the school, despite being under fire. They shot the shooter dead.

retiredpop
retiredpop

The school system needs to accept responsibility for this transgender phenomenon. I have grandchildren in the Alberta public school system and the teachers openly teach these young kids that they can choose their gender. Combining this with peer pressure there are quite a few kids who have decided they want to be the other gender. Parents of course do not have the right to intervene according to our woke court system.

dieraci13
dieraci13

urge to fedpost intensifies.....

Alberta Farmer
Alberta Farmer

Trannies are not only mentally ill, but they are also pedophiles!

klcarterdp
klcarterdp

It absolutely is time to start talking about mental illness in a healthy way. With these school shooters, the first question is always how to keep guns out of a mentally ill persons hands. The reality is EVERY school shooter has been male (except this one was technically female but she was on testosterone which does have violent behaviour as a side effect when given as a pharmaceutical intervention) and EVERY school shooter has been on anti-depressants (to be determined yet on this one, but I would bet on it). Apparently a known side effect of anti-depressants is violent behaviour, except seeing as most of the world seems to be drugged on these things when has anyone been told that there are known side effects. In my experience you just get told: "take these, it will make you feel better". Granted not everyone develops violent behaviour, but you only need a very small fraction to be a school shooter.

Other elements though are things like ADHD. That one is another eye opener. A significant number of our kids are on ADHD medication. As a parent you get told: "give this to your kid, it will help focus and unleash their potential". And yet what are the true side effects? There are behavioural changes (some towards violence). I knew of a kid who basically had an allergic reaction where it was painful to be in her own skin. The medication was literally driving her crazy. There are side effects period. What are parents told? Not much? Personally, I find it alarming how many kids we have on this medication. Yes some need it but do they all truly need it?

With trans kids especially among de-transitioners beyond the obvious sexual confusion, there is OCD, ADHD, and autism all as common traits. Sometimes pre-transition diagnosed, sometimes after, many having been treated with medication in some form. Point is, beyond the above article about the mental illness that is "trans", there are some other common underlying sometimes serious mental illness.

Last is boarderline personality syndrome. Those kids are a whole other kettle of fish, and it wouldn't surprise me if some of these school shooters also suffer from this.

What we so far know about THIS school shooter is He/She was being treated for some sort of mood/personality disorder. Hmmm...

We really do need to talk about the pharmaceutical drugging of our youth.

John1963
John1963

Agreed. There is a lot we do not understand, and we are medaling in ways that we have not even begun to quantify. This is causing massive damage to individuals and society as a whole. It will take us decades to get a handle on the damage, let alone correct the damage. Doing things that cannot be undone, because we can is extremely unwise.

