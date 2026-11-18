“Decolonization” has become the buzzword at every Canadian institution, from the federal government to universities. Every week, some self-righteous university administrator or federal bureaucrat smugly declares that the great northern nation must be systematically dismantled and returned to its pre-colonial purity. Some even argue that true decolonization requires the repatriation of indigenous land and sovereignty. Land back! One prominent indigenous lawyer even argues that there is a new kind of denialism, called “colonial denial” for anyone in BC who advocates repealing their goldmine, called the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA).Their threat is that Canada must be “decolonized” if we want to achieve reconciliation.So, how would we do that? How would we return to a truly decolonized Canada?Let’s start with universities. Across Canada, higher education is currently obsessed with “indigenizing” the curriculum — whatever that is. Administrators spend millions restructuring faculties, DEI hiring, colonialism sensitivity groups, and other high-anxiety endeavours.But the paradox at the heart of their enterprise is this: if you want to achieve a completely decolonized Canada, the very first things to disappear would be the universities. Indigenous peoples in North America had no writing. Given time, reading and writing might have developed. But as of 1534, when Jacques Cartier first set foot in Canada, the indigenous peoples had never seen reading or writing, much less the world of books that arrived with the French settlers.So universities could be dispensed with, along with all other institutions of learning. School children would cheer. Former university students would have far more time to do what many of them do best — namely, attending protests and drinking beer..Those dusty school buildings could all be razed to the ground. Canadian youth would no longer waste years and tens of thousands of dollars learning why William Shakespeare is a tool of the patriarchy, or why Christopher Columbus was actually a villain. Instead, they would learn by watching their parents, siblings, and community members fashion primitive tools and weapons needed to survive in a harsh world of hunting, gathering, and making war on neighbouring tribes.So, if subsistence hunting and gathering, with weapons made of wood and rock, is what you want, then go for it.Then there is the discussion about decolonizing urban life. Activists argue that modern cities must be redesigned to be more accessible and inclusive to indigenous populations. Again, this misses the point entirely. Cities are a purely colonial phenomenon. A decolonized Canada would have none of them.Prior to the arrival of the Europeans, most inhabitants of the Great Northwest lived semi-nomadically, following the seasonal migration of food supplies. Permanent buildings were largely unknown. Even on the West Coast or in southern Ontario, where more settled structures existed, they were at the developmental level of pre-agricultural settlements found in Europe and Asia some 10,000 years ago.Thus, a properly decolonized map of Canada would show a yawning area of lakes, rocks, and forests interspersed with small pockets of temporary indigenous settlements. Instead of the clutter of 40 million people in densely populated cities, there would be a few hundred thousand hunters and warriors interspersed over the vast land mass of what is now the thoroughly colonized Canada. Toronto, Vancouver, and Ottawa would simply cease to exist. The glass towers, the transit systems, the luxury condos, and the coffee shops would vanish, replaced by temporary tents and skin shelters. It would certainly solve the housing crisis, though the winters might prove a touch breezy.So towns and cities could disappear too.This brings us to the question of modern technology. If we are to purge Canada of its colonial stain, we must also purge ourselves of colonial science. In a decolonized landscape, the only acceptable items are those that can be fashioned out of stone, wood, and animal fibre. We can employ “indigenous science,” which can spot some medicinally valuable plants, and tell us which mushrooms not to eat. And that should be good enough in a decolonized Canada. The rest of the science that has developed since Western people learned to read and write simply doesn’t fit in this uncluttered version of the country..So, unless a remarkably clever activist can figure out how to manufacture an iPhone out of flint, or a refrigerator out of birch bark, the entire digital apparatus of modern life must go. We can say goodbye and good riddance to the internet, electricity, modern medicine, and supermarkets.Naturally, this means we must also ditch our cars and pickup trucks. The combustion engine is, after all, a deeply Eurocentric construct.Well, I guess we could go back to riding horses.But wait! The horse was brought over by those hotshot Spanish colonizers in the sixteenth century. To ride a horse would be to participate in a colonial enterprise, too.I guess we will have to walk.But we will have achieved what the activists are after — a thoroughly decolonized Canada.Picture the scene: Dressed in our smart animal skin outfits, armed with sharpened sticks and rock cudgels, we would be perfectly equipped to wander the frozen tundra in search of a stray caribou. We would have no inflation, no political debates, no social media, and no electricity. We would also have a life expectancy of roughly 35 years, but that is a small price to pay for cultural purity.Okay, that was fun. Now let’s get serious.First of all, I am not disrespecting traditional indigenous culture. In fact, I believe that the ancient indigenous peoples of North America deserve our deep respect for how their culture was not only able to survive, but to flourish — in an incredibly hostile environment for thousands of years. I confess that I don’t think that I personally could stay alive for a typical January prairie week — or even day — in the conditions that Blackfoot, Cree, or Ojibwe encountered year in and year out. Those ancient cultures were obviously not only extremely tough but also very resourceful as well. My hat is off to them.But that way of life disappeared long ago. And the indigenous academics and politicians calling for decolonization probably couldn’t do any better than I could survive in those harsh conditions. Like me, they are quite comfortable driving their reliable vehicles back to their centrally heated homes at the end of each peaceful day. “Decolonizing” to return to that Hobbesian world is not something that anyone — indigenous or non-indigenous — would willingly do.And what exactly is this “colonialism” that they find so repugnant anyway?.Actually, colonialism is the sum total of the Scientific Revolution and Enlightenment thinking that was already underway in the Western world when the “colonialists” arrived. It was the Scientific Revolution (1500s to 1600s) and the Enlightenment (1700s) that radically transformed how we understood everything. Scientists questioned church dogmas and superstitions to move away from a local village view of the world to the heliocentric view we have today. Giants, like Galileo, Copernicus, and Newton, used the new scientific method to prove that the world operated under predictable, mathematical laws. This was the scientific method.Philosophers used this new rational approach to begin fixing human society. This “Enlightenment” — led by other giants, like Voltaire, Rousseau, and John Locke — challenged absolute monarchs and championed natural rights and the argument that governments exist only by the consent of the governed.In sum, the Scientific Revolution changed how people thought, while the Enlightenment applied that new mindset to how people lived. The world was transformed.That’s the core of colonialism, and that’s what the decolonizers say they want reversed.They are not telling the truth.What the modern decolonization movement really wants is the moral grandeur of a revolution without any of the actual inconvenience. They want the glory, but they don’t want the pain. How many of Canada’s “decolonization” warriors would actually remain committed to the cause if they were forced to trade their tenure for a stone axe? My guess is “none.” The moment the heating went off, or the car broke down, the virtues of Western civilization would suddenly look rather attractive again — the tent and muskrat supper, less so. It doesn’t hurt that they also further their careers by exploiting their bit of indigenous heritage in their quest to “decolonize” everything in sight.But the truth is that it is not less “colonialism” that the dependent indigenous underclass needs. It is more! Yes, more and better education. More indigenous engineers, doctors, and scientists. More skills to live successfully in an urban environment. And more technical skills that make life better for those who acquire them. Those are all gifts that colonialism brought. Those are the “colonialism” skills that the privileged indigenous academics and writers who are clamouring for “decolonization” have acquired, but that the huge dependent indigenous underclass have not.It is not less “colonial” skills that those people need. It is more.