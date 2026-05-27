Opinion

GIESBRECHT: Five years after the ‘unmarked graves’ claim, Canada still has no bodies — but plenty of demands for silence

As activists demand ‘denialism’ laws, former residential school students with positive experiences risk being written out of history.
Legacy media quietly backpedaling on ‘unmarked graves’ claim as zero evidence found to-date
Legacy media quietly backpedaling on ‘unmarked graves’ claim as zero evidence found to-dateWestern Standard files
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Unmarked Graves
Kamloops Indian Residential School
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