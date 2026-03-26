Opinion

GIESBRECHT: ‘Fog of war’ or strategic deception? Trump’s Iran narrative raises more questions than answers

With no proof of IRGC outreach and media spin clouding reality, the so-called negotiations may be buying time for a decisive military move.
US President Donald Trump talks to reports about the ongoing war in Iran
US President Donald Trump talks to reports about the ongoing war in IranScreengrab from @RapidResponse47 on Twitter
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Donald Trump
Israel
United States
Middle East
Opinion
Opinion Column
IRGC
Iran War

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