Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis has been a strong critic of Bill C-11. As writer Brian Giesbrecht points out, if passed C-11 will give the government the ability to use technology to not only try and control what's visible on the internet, but ultimately society itself.

Argentina’s so-called Dirty War lasted from 1976 to 1983. As many as 5,000 people, considered political subversives by the ruling junta, were 'disappeared' — mainly by being sedated, then dropped into the ocean from airplanes.

Bill C-11 is intended to 'disappear' what Justin Trudeau refers to as “unacceptable views” — with no sedation or airplanes required.

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

And....then comes digital ID and currency. You think they control too much now? Wait a few minutes......

