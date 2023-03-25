Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova in March 2022. Putin appointed Lvova-Belova to be Russia's children's rights commissioner in October 2021. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, she has been allegedly involved in the removal of Ukrainian children to Russia and with Putin, is accordingly the subject of an international arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.
Heinrich Himmler articulated Hitler’s policy of Lebensborn in Poland in 1943: “It is our duty to take their children with us, to remove them from their environment, if necessary by robbing or stealing them.”
With those instructions, more than 200,000 of the blondest 'racially valuable' Polish children were forcibly taken from their Polish parents and transported to Germany, where they were raised in German homes. In many cases their parents were slaughtered. The long term purpose of Lebensborn, and similar Nazi genocidal policies, was to eliminate 'Polishness.'
This is exactly the policy Putin established in Ukraine. Ukrainian children are being taken from their Ukrainian parents, transported to Russia and raised in Russian homes. In many cases the Ukrainian parents were killed as a direct consequence of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. The intent of Putin’s policy of removing Ukrainian children and raising them in Russia is to eliminate all vestiges of “Ukrainianess” from the children, and turn them into Russians. It is this policy that now makes Putin and his accomplices war criminals, subject to arrest in any country that recognizes the authority of the International Criminal Court (ICC).
The ICC took this bold action on March 17, 2023. This is a very significant step in the progress of the Russia/Ukraine war. Although neither the United States nor Russia submits to the authority of the ICC, 123 nations, including virtually all of Europe are members. Every member nation would be obliged to arrest Putin if he sets foot on their soil. Putin is now on the same list as ex-murderous dictators, like Serbia’s Slobodan Milosevic, and Libya’s Muammar Gadaffi. Although the Kremlin claims to be unfazed by the ICC’s issuance of the international warrant, it's clear they've been rattled.
The other person who was charged by the ICC, and is now subject to the international arrest warrant, is Putin’s “Commissioner for Children’s Rights”, Lvova-Belova. She openly boasted about her role in forcibly transporting the Ukrainian children to Russia, and turning them into Russians. Both Putin and Lvova-Belova are charged with the crime of unlawfully transporting one population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation. That crime came into being as a direct result of Nazi atrocities during WWII — specifically of atrocities in Poland and the Eastern European area — aptly named 'The Bloodlands.'
Exactly what consequences the ICC decision will have are not clear. No one expects an arrest anytime soon. However, an immediate consequence is that China's Xi Xinping was seen shaking hands with an international pariah at his meeting with Putin in Moscow on March 20. This was not something Xi wanted. His goal was clearly to be seen as a peacemaker, while deliberately contrasting China with an America Xi wants the world to see as a warmonger. Instead, Xi has been upstaged by the ICC.
And when Xi speaks to Ukraine’s Zelensky, he will be speaking to the leader of the nation that is clearly seen by the Western world as the leader of a nation that's the victim of Russian war crimes. China has gone to great lengths to avoid naming Russia as the aggressor in this war. Instead, China tries to frame what is clearly an unprovoked invasion of a sovereign nation by Russia as a “Ukrainian crisis.” This exercise in semantics will be largely undone by the ICC action.
But perhaps the most difficult problem for both Russia and China created by the ICC action is that they can’t blame the action on America. Both Russia and China have gone to great lengths to blame America for everything related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But the United States is not a member of the ICC. It refused to join (for many complicated reasons) when the ICC came into being.
But all of Europe, as well as much of the developing world does recognize the ICC. Many of those ICC members are important trading partners of China. This is a big problem for China.
Exactly how all of this plays out is an unknown. However, the ICC action — basically accusing Russia of adopting horrific Nazi tactics — certainly threw a new wrinkle into what was already a strange and complicated situation.
We now have Russia accused of adopting Nazi tactics while it claims to be fighting Nazis, while Xi, the direct descendant of Mao’s murderous communist regime, claims to be the peacemaker, while insisting no invasion occurred.
Boris is right - Giesbrecht should work at the CBC!
Or does he already?
It is not "Ukrainess" Putin is attempting to save the children from but our (Canada and the Wests) disgusting, degenerate, Woke culture. We are the ones defyling our own children with homosexual and transexual propaganda. We are the ones that are castrating our young girls and boys. Removing their reproductive organs in the name of the Satanic Church of LBGTQ+. We are the ones that have turned our society into a modern day Sodom and Gomorrah and imposed that onto our children and Ukraines children. You the writer need to take a good hard long look in the mirror into what our society has become and what you have allowed the government and the woke left to impose on you and your children even though you know it is wrong. These children have no parents and they have been indoctrinated with this demonic trash called Western Culture. It would be cruel to just leave them to their own devices with no parents and all these bad ideas. At least now they will have a roof over their heads, food in their belly, and their reproductive organs firmly where they belong attached to their body. On a side note their is no mention of the coup the Americans did in 2014 ovwrthrowing Ukraines democratically elected government. No mention of the eight years of shelling of the Donbass by the Ukrainian army. No mention of the 4000-8000 men, women, and CHILDREN that were exterminated in the Maripol area over that 8 year period by the AZOV brigades who are actually real National Socialists and not some BS propaganda piece in the WS.
Forward Thinking. Your comment is a load of 100% BeeEss. Your hatred and allegiance is clear. The black leather-clad, masked mercenaries (aka Wagner Group) invaded Crimea and Donbas in 2014. That is a fact.
To call the election of the Russian stooge democratic is another pile of BeeEss. At the time it was claimed he won with 97% of the votes and there was 100% attendance at the polls. He was kicked out by the the citizens. We witnessed well over 250,000 people protesting in the street for days, weeks, months. I have friends on both sides of the Russian, Ukraine border and none are in favour of the invasion and most of them have left Russia, Latvia and the Ukraine. Finally we are all judged by the friends we keep. Putin's (.... not Russia's) are China, North Korea, Iran and Syria. Whats next from you, a sympathetic comment for Iran and Syria just being misunderstood?
Russia’s “unprovoked attack on Ukraine”
You’ve got to be kidding
What a lying and disgusting comment
Where is the pro vaccine angle?
Lol
Go work for the CBC
