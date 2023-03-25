Maria Lvova-Belova

Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova in March 2022. Putin appointed Lvova-Belova to be Russia's children's rights commissioner in October 2021. Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, she has been allegedly involved in the removal of Ukrainian children to Russia and with Putin, is accordingly the subject of an international arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.

Heinrich Himmler articulated Hitler’s policy of Lebensborn in Poland in 1943: “It is our duty to take their children with us, to remove them from their environment, if necessary by robbing or stealing them.”

With those instructions, more than 200,000 of the blondest 'racially valuable' Polish children were forcibly taken from their Polish parents and transported to Germany, where they were raised in German homes. In many cases their parents were slaughtered. The long term purpose of Lebensborn, and similar Nazi genocidal policies, was to eliminate 'Polishness.'

Himmler

Heinrich Himmler, SS Reichsfuhrer, was architect of the so-called Lebensborn program, that aimed to produce a racially 'pure' German people.

Tags

Recommended for you

(4) comments

Freddy
Freddy

Boris is right - Giesbrecht should work at the CBC!

Or does he already?

Report Add Reply
Forward Thinking
Forward Thinking

It is not "Ukrainess" Putin is attempting to save the children from but our (Canada and the Wests) disgusting, degenerate, Woke culture. We are the ones defyling our own children with homosexual and transexual propaganda. We are the ones that are castrating our young girls and boys. Removing their reproductive organs in the name of the Satanic Church of LBGTQ+. We are the ones that have turned our society into a modern day Sodom and Gomorrah and imposed that onto our children and Ukraines children. You the writer need to take a good hard long look in the mirror into what our society has become and what you have allowed the government and the woke left to impose on you and your children even though you know it is wrong. These children have no parents and they have been indoctrinated with this demonic trash called Western Culture. It would be cruel to just leave them to their own devices with no parents and all these bad ideas. At least now they will have a roof over their heads, food in their belly, and their reproductive organs firmly where they belong attached to their body. On a side note their is no mention of the coup the Americans did in 2014 ovwrthrowing Ukraines democratically elected government. No mention of the eight years of shelling of the Donbass by the Ukrainian army. No mention of the 4000-8000 men, women, and CHILDREN that were exterminated in the Maripol area over that 8 year period by the AZOV brigades who are actually real National Socialists and not some BS propaganda piece in the WS.

Report Add Reply
Richard Bilovus
Richard Bilovus

Forward Thinking. Your comment is a load of 100% BeeEss. Your hatred and allegiance is clear. The black leather-clad, masked mercenaries (aka Wagner Group) invaded Crimea and Donbas in 2014. That is a fact.

To call the election of the Russian stooge democratic is another pile of BeeEss. At the time it was claimed he won with 97% of the votes and there was 100% attendance at the polls. He was kicked out by the the citizens. We witnessed well over 250,000 people protesting in the street for days, weeks, months. I have friends on both sides of the Russian, Ukraine border and none are in favour of the invasion and most of them have left Russia, Latvia and the Ukraine. Finally we are all judged by the friends we keep. Putin's (.... not Russia's) are China, North Korea, Iran and Syria. Whats next from you, a sympathetic comment for Iran and Syria just being misunderstood?

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Russia’s “unprovoked attack on Ukraine”

You’ve got to be kidding

What a lying and disgusting comment

Where is the pro vaccine angle?

Lol

Go work for the CBC

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.