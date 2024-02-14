Opinion

GIESBRECHT: How false graves claim is used to change Canadian law

How the UN vote on UNDRIP split... the rest of the world against the Anglosphere... Red were against, green were in favour and yellow abstained. (Grey not present for vote.)
How the UN vote on UNDRIP split... the rest of the world against the Anglosphere... Red were against, green were in favour and yellow abstained. (Grey not present for vote.)CSS Wikimedia Commons
Loading content, please wait...
Kamloops
Undrip
Jody Wilson Raybould
Grave error
Nunavut devolution

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news