GIESBRECHT: How to fix CBC? Hire Ezra Levant

I’m only half joking when I make this suggestion. As the CBC currently exists, Levant would be the last person they would hire — and the CBC would be the last corporation Levant would work for. But Prime Minister Carney clearly has to do something with a CBC that has a steadily decreasing viewership, while costing Canadians billions.Most conservative Canadians abandoned the CBC long ago, and even most liberal Canadians hardly watch it. The fact is that the CBC has become the last bastion of a “woke” that is dying a rather quick death under Trump’s assault on such woke semi-religious beliefs as DEI, and climate and gender nuttiness. .THOMAS: Calgary's birthday celebrations an exercise in wokeness.Canada will no doubt be among the last to acknowledge this, and the CBC will try to remain an island of woke as long as they can hold out. But with Carney beginning the overdue process of making major budget cuts, a corporation that wastes billions, while appealing to an ever-diminishing audience, simply can’t survive. So what about a plan to make it relevant to Canadians again by hiring an equal cohort of conservative thinkers, and giving them an equal say in programming and news delivery? There is no shortage of such people. In addition to Levant, we have talented people, like Juno’s Candice Malcolm, Western Standard’s Cory Morgan, and a slew of others. What about a CBC that has regular western reports from a Cory Morgan, a Peter Menzies directing the newsroom, and other conservative thinkers with an equal say in making policy, and deciding which stories the CBC would report on?.Some stories would change almost overnight. An example would be the so-called Kamloops Hoax, that pretends that there is evidence that indigenous children were “genocided” at Kamloops and elsewhere. The only thing that keeps that story, and similar stories, alive is the determined efforts of emotional social justice warriors, like the “journalist” who interviewed Frances Widdowson. That CBC journalist didn’t even know the basic facts about the topic she was interrogating Widdowson about. A balanced CBC, with competent journalists would instantly expose that Kamloops claim for what it is — false..MCCRAE: Every child matters, or perhaps not.Competent journalists dedicated to objective reporting, and not advancing emotional causes, would also understand the difference between real stories, and not propaganda pieces about radar detections of probable graves in ordinary cemeteries that are just designed to perpetuate the false Kamloops Hoax. One naive reporter was perfectly willing to accept ridiculous third-hand hearsay stories about nuns throwing children to their deaths, while not realizing that the radar evidence the story relies on were just radar detections in an ordinary cemetery. What else would you find in a cemetery except graves? Researcher Nina Green dissects the poor fool here.And political coverage would change overnight. Instead of a CBC that acts as an arm of the Liberal Party, the newly employed conservative thinkers at the CBC would ensure that Conservatives got a fair shake — something that has not happened for a long while..But people like Levant and Malcolm could provide another service as well. They could get a flabby CBC off the public teat. These conservative journalists have learned how to operate media businesses that don’t cost taxpayers a penny. They do it by normal business means — namely attracting consumers to their product, and keeping them happy by providing good value for the subscription fees that the consumers pay. It is not rocket science. If the consumers don’t like what they are getting, they leave and go elsewhere. These conservative entrepreneurs could pass along those skills to a CBC that has no understanding of accountability.And while they are at it, perhaps they could teach those skills to Canada’s legacy newspapers, who are currently sucking tax dollars from Canadians who are not buying their product. Canada’s “tax-subsidized” news industry has become an international joke. How can free speech or fair elections exist where a state broadcaster acts as a Pravda — keeping the Liberal government in power by amplifying its talking points, while hiding those of its opponents?.GIESBRECHT: Subsidized media is turning Canada into a one-party state.Much has been written about how badly Canada has declined economically since 2015. Our pathetic dollar and our standard of living continue their slide, while much of what was our oil industry now lives in Texas, and our best and brightest increasingly look south. But Canada is also much diminished in other ways as well. One of the saddest examples is what the CBC has become. I vividly remember when I first saw the CBC on our brand new television set in the 1950s. It was the only television station until others came along..We would watch Ed Russenholdt, the “weather man” draw his great big heart on his chalkboard, and remind us that we were in “The heart of the continent”. We watched the inexpensively produced children’s shows with delight. Later, radio shows, like Arthur Black and Danny Finkelman entertained us, while Barbra Frum and Knowlton Nash kept us informed. I came to understand that media has a liberal bias. They weren’t as conservative as I would like — that’s just the way it is. But we trusted those people. We were all Canadians. We were all friends, and we were all on the same side. I think most Canadians felt that way.I no longer feel that way. In fact, when I see someone like New Yorker Catherine Tait giving herself and her cronies bonuses with my tax dollars, while refusing to call Hamas terrorists “terrorists”, it is not clear to me whose side she is on. It is certainly not mine.If the CBC is to continue it must be radically reformed. It simply makes no sense to pay an elite group that is not representative of the country to keep us “informed”. They are not our friends, and their agenda is not ours. Replacing half of them with conservative thinkers would be a good start to restoring some trust in what was once a great corporation. So, Mr. Carney, why not offer Ezra the job?