Opinion

GIESBRECHT: IRGC is already here — Canada must stop being a safe haven for Iran’s enforcers

From Flight 752 to assassination plots and the murder of Masood Majoody, Ottawa’s long tolerance of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard has turned Canada into a playground for foreign intimidation and terror.
Free Iran rally in Vancouver
Free Iran rally in VancouverPhoto: Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Iran
Terrorism
Opinion
Opinion Column
IRGC
Masood Masjoody

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