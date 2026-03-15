GIESBRECHT: IRGC is already here — Canada must stop being a safe haven for Iran’s enforcers

On March 5, the body of Masood Majoody was found. Majoody was a mathematics professor at Simon Fraser University but was also a vocal critic of the theocratic Iranian regime. He went missing in February 2026, and foul play was suspected. Sure enough, police have now arrested and charged two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) members, Mehdi Razavi and Arezou Soltani, with his murder.The war in Iran has come to Canada. IRGC collaborators are being charged with the murder.Meanwhile, other critics of the Iranian theocracy have been openly threatened with murder. As Mayhar Tousi, of Tousi TV, has reported, an Iranian shopkeeper, who is an outspoken opponent of the Iranian theocracy, was openly threatened with murder if he did not take down posters that are critical of the regime, and is thankful to President Donald Trump for taking action.Tousi also shows a video of an ayatollah, in full ayatollah garb, marching his baggage cart through Toronto Pearson Airport. Yes, Canada is one of the main countries that these religious fanatics are fleeing to. Britain is the other. Having just overseen a brutal theocracy that murdered tens of thousands of their own citizens, they seem to have concluded that Canada is a fine place to live. This country will let them conduct their business unmolested.These are only a few of the murders and disappearances where the IRGC is suspected of murdering Canadian citizens.Let’s think back to 2020, when the IRGC shot down Ukraine International Flight 752 after it took off from Tehran Airport, killing 176 people, including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents..Or what about the murder contract put out by the IRGC against former Canadian Justice Minister Irwin Cotler in 2024. Remember that Cotler had advocated that the IRGC be designated as a terrorist group. The IRGC was finally designated as a terrorist group — despite the Trudeau government’s previous attempts to avoid doing so — only because of extreme pressure from an American administration that didn’t seem to like the idea of terrorists brazenly going about their business a few miles from their border.The IRGC even hired the Hells Angels to assassinate people they didn’t like just north of the border.At least 700 senior IRGC officials have been identified in Canada, some of whom have now been awarded dual Canadian citizenship.Canadian security officials have identified many instances of lethal threats emanating from this group.And if you were wondering why Canada saw so many loud and violent pro-Hamas, anti-Israel protests following the October 7, 2023, Hamas massacre of Israelis, you will find that Iran and its IRGC, with Qatar, were massive funders of those “spontaneous” protests.And the alarming thing is that Canadian officials have been very tolerant of these people entering Canada, and even becoming Canadian citizens. The ayatollah seen scuttling into Canada with his baggage cart is in all probability deeply connected to the IRGC. However, he is probably not officially in the IRGC and is therefore probably allowed in with open arms..There is a long history here. The Justin Trudeau government was incredibly tolerant of Iran’s theocratic regime, and all of its activities on Canadian soil and throughout the world. Carney has signalled a tougher response, but it is not yet clear how much tougher he will be. The government was very reluctant to designate terrorists as a terrorist organization. They did so only because internal and external forces, including pressure from the United States, strongly pressured them. Trump had designated the IRGC as a terrorist organization in 2019.The fact that the IRGC and their close associates, the mullahs and ayatollahs, who have recently executed tens of thousands of their own citizens, appear to believe that Canada is a safe haven, where they can safely carry on their activities, should alarm every Canadian.And when you hear that shots were fired at the US Consulate in Toronto the other day and IRGC sympathizers were suspected, don’t be surprised.It should also surprise no one that American authorities are very concerned about IRGC terrorists openly walking the streets and killing opponents in a country separated from them by a thinly defended 6,416-kilometre border.Why are we allowing these people to come here? Why are we allowing them to infiltrate our universities and indoctrinate our children with their anti-Semitic, anti-Western mind poison?.Most Canadians would prefer to believe that none of this was happening. They are happier believing what they are told by the CBC and other taxpayer-funded government-friendly media outlets — namely that Donald Trump causes our problems, and concern about terrorists in our midst is “far right Islamophobia.”But the fact is that Canada has allowed itself to be infiltrated by very dangerous people. The IRGC is just one of them. (The Chinese Communist Party is another.)The war in Iran is going very badly for the IRGC and the mullahs. Don’t let the pessimism of the mainstream media fool you. Most mainstream journalists are so eager to see Trump fail that they are incapable of reporting objectively. The fact is that the Iranian navy has been basically destroyed. So has its air force. IRGC headquarters and command structures have been demolished. This is not to say that the IRGC and Artesh are not still very dangerous. Iran is a huge, mountainous country, with thousands of hideouts, caves and tunnels where missiles and drones can be hidden indefinitely. It will be no easy task for the Americans and Israelis to find all these hidey-holes and destroy them. President Trump predicted that the war could easily take 4 or 5 weeks. We are just entering week three.But the American and Israeli forces are steadily degrading Iran’s ability to do damage.And when the hostilities cease, let’s not be the country where the worst of the monsters who caused so much human misery for 47 years are welcomed in to continue their jihad.It would be the understatement of the year to say that doing so would not improve our relationship with the Trump administration. Allowing these misogynistic, anti-Western terrorists into our country to continue spreading their poison is also a betrayal of Canadian values.