Opinion

GIESBRECHT: Is Wab Kinew a denialist?

The Manitoba Premier is misinforming the public on Indian Residential Schools.
Reverend Thompson Ferrier of Brandon Indian Residential School transporting indigenous students from Berens River to Brandon in 1904.
Reverend Thompson Ferrier of Brandon Indian Residential School transporting indigenous students from Berens River to Brandon in 1904.Image courtesy of Manitoba Museum
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Manitoba
Wab Kinew
Indian Residential Schools
Opinion
Opinion Column
Indian Residential School denialism
Brandon Indian Residential School
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