David Lametti

 Justice Minister David Lametti

 Image courtesy of CBC

An increasing number of Canadians who initially accepted the highly improbable claim that 215 Kamloops residential school students had been mysteriously killed and secretly buried — with the forced help of children “as young as six” — are beginning to ask questions about the truth of that claim.

Given that our justice minister is currently studying ways of making even the questioning of such claims illegal, perhaps it might be useful to ask some questions before doing so becomes a criminal offence. These are all questions that Canadian journalists should have asked two years ago.

(3) comments

retiredpop
retiredpop

It seems the victims in this hoax are the taxpayers of Canada.

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Canada is now an Orwellian nightmare

The bigger the lie ( the residential school “murders” and the “vaccines” etc etc ) the more you’re not allowed to ask questions

nocows
nocows

Its all about more money they we cry loud enough!

