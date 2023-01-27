Tyre Nichol
The death of Tyre Nichols, a black man, at the hands of five Memphis police officers, has the entire western world confused. Having lived through the George Floyd episode, we know exactly how this would have played out if the officers were white. But they weren’t. The officers were black.

So, how should the media and the public react? It is clear that no one knows what the script should be. Though some have tried, a racist angle obviously doesn’t work. How can the five black officers credibly be accused of racism?

