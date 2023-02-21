protest signs outside of drag queen show in GP
Something deeply disturbing is happening to rights that Canadians have taken for granted long before Canada became Canada. The right of peaceful assembly, and the right to peaceful protest, are rights that were painfully acquired over the last thousand or so years. But, if some politicians have their way, those rights are about to go their way “like dust on the wind” on the frivolous grounds that the protester “caused offence”.

The latest attack comes from the current Calgary’s mayor’s stated intention to enact bylaws that will prevent any protestor from saying anything that might cause offence, or hurt the feelings of members of groups that the mayor favours.

(10) comments

G K
G K

Jyhoti Gondek is a disaster. What were you thinking Calgary?

MTDEF
MTDEF

That same thing Edmonton has been thinking for the last 50 years. They are both Stalinist encampments now.

Only Freedom Matters Now
Only Freedom Matters Now

News flash: we do not live in a healthy democracy - we don’t live in a democracy at all. We have no rights except what are granted to us by our rulers.

I continue to be amazed at how Canadians continue to complain about our rights being trampled - at what point do we all wake up and realize that they are gone.

Pretending they are still there will not get us to the point where we can begin the work to gain some rights once again I.e. break out of tyranny.

PersonOne
PersonOne

Some mayors think that Mayor means 'Queen/King of City' with all the rights that is usual in a Monarch.

Reality- We live in a democracy. We have laws. You should not be making bylaws that go against actual legislation. You cant have a bylaw based on the Mayors whims. Yet we see this all the time. Even our previous Kenney government slapped together sudden legislation when he wanted it to support his new retaliation methods. And it was often passed just by order in council. Not even voted on by the MLA's. This has to stop. We elect MLAs to support our constituency, but they cannot do that if Albert or Canada run on orders in council.

If you think Gondek is overstepping, call your councilperson. If they dont react... vote them out. I think terms need to be much shorter, or a mid-term review introduced.

JGL
JGL

The office of this mayor is lacking all morality. Woke ideology is evil and must be stopped.

Those installed into government leadership positions, and follow the WEF agenda, beginning with Canada's PM, must be exposed and held accountable.

Let's pray that it is soon.

MTDEF
MTDEF

Well, the municipal government can do whatever it wants when the judicial system, polluted by Libtard scum judges, has their back. Canada is a cesspool, and it's politically dictated judicial system is at the heart of the stink.

JPB
JPB

Gads, draft this judge back to the bench to reform the system. Let's hope the guy who got the ticket decides to fight it.

guest800
guest800

This is what happens with mass-immigration. Traditional Canadian viewpoints become illegal as we become ruled by leaders with no attachment to our history. We end up being seen as malcontents that are resisting the new “equitable” Canada.

Demographic change=cultural change.

MechanicAndrew
MechanicAndrew

Oh, man, you can't seriously blame this obsession with so-called "drag queens" on immigrants. In what non-Canadian immigrant culture are drag queens a thing?

For once, born-and-bred Canadians could actually take responsibility here. Not everything in this country is the immigrants' fault.

LOL (Little Old Lady)
LOL (Little Old Lady)

[thumbup]

