GIESBRECHT: National Geographic joins indigenous pile-on of Canada, Catholic church

Western Standard columnist Brian Giesbrecht introduces a new film by documentary maker, Michelle Stirling, also a Western Standard columnist, that questions the premises of the award-winning film, 'Sugarcane'Film critics and viewers should not have to fact check a National Geographic documentary. But in the case of 'Sugarcane,' they do.Independently produced by award-winning investigative journalist Emily Kassie and co-directed by Julian Brave Noisecat, 'Sugarcane' is an emotionally powerful film that is beautifully shot and edited. After a win at various film festivals, notably Sundance, it was picked up for distribution by National Geographic .On Rotten Tomatoes, a movie review site, the film critics are raving about it and most express outrage over the 'unpunished crimes of the Catholic Church' — which is their take-away. For, the documentary convincingly implies that at Cariboo Indian Residential School, also known as St. Joseph's Mission, near Williams Lake in B.C., priests impregnated young female students and the unwanted babies were incinerated in the school's garbage burner.The story centres on one baby who escaped death by being found in the incinerator by the dairy man. But the baby was put there by his own mother, and the father was not a priest, but an indigenous man whose identity was well-known to all the key people in the film. "Sugarcane" is thus a blood libel on the Roman Catholic Church and upon Canadian history. View Ms. Stirling's commentary below..Now, a rebuttal documentary by Michelle Stirling called 'The Bitter Roots of Sugarcane' ferrets out the facts and reveals the vast deception which exploits a tragic family tale. 'Sugarcane' producers say the 'interest in Indian Residential School discourse had waned' since the shocking claims of the Kamloops Indian Band, that in May 2021 claimed that 215 human remains had been found in a mass grave in their school's orchard. These days, the Kamloops Band claims the findings were just 'anomalies.' Thus, 'Sugarcane' seems an obvious attempt to make the case of how and why unnamed children allegedly disappeared or died at Indian Residential Schools. .The film follows the so-called investigation of indigenous activist Charlene Belleau and archeologist Whitney Spearing of the Williams Lake First Nation (WLFN.) WLFN released a report this week claiming 55 children 'dead or disappeared' were 'found' through their investigative efforts.The 'Sugarcane' stories come from people whose lives are fraught with alcohol. Popular historian and filmmaker, Michelle Stirling, has produced 'The Bitter Roots of Sugarcane,' a rebuttal that deconstructs the web of deceit and exposes the publicly available facts that the investigative journalist, Emily Kassie, either didn't know or intentionally excluded from the film.Brian Giesbrecht is a retired Manitoba judge.