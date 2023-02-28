Tomson Highway

Indigenous artist Tomson Highway credits his time at a residential school as "nine of the happiest years of my life." 

 KatrinaAfonso

Virtually every CBC program and news item about residential schools alleges that “150,000 indigenous children were forced to attend residential schools”. This is false information.

Here is the truth — all of which, as CNN's Don Lemon might say, can be Googled.

Tags

Recommended for you

(3) comments

Jasper425
Jasper425

Excellent article ! Thank you.

Report Add Reply
Jerry Terpstra
Jerry Terpstra

Finally some common sense put forth.

Report Add Reply
RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

A clear and concise assessment shedding light on the truth, and pulling back any validity of genocide. Canadians are NOT genocidal in nature. If ANYone IS guilty of a type of genocide, it is our incumbent PM (not voted in by the popular vote) and their current path of destruction and division of the Canadian culture and peoples.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.