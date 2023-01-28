Freedom Convoy
Courtesy of CBC

It is a year since that noisy and boisterous convoy first disturbed the tranquility of staid Ottawa. Civil servants, politicians and mainstream journalists were forced to share the streets with pro-liberty protestors they found distasteful. In response, CBC reporters spread misinformation about protestors being connected to arson and Russian influence, while the prime minister kept far away from the convoy rabble, while he called them names from some safe space.

Police resorted to such measures as confiscating their gasoline and diesel fuel, and threatening to call in child-care workers to apprehend their children if they insisted on exercising their right to protest what they saw as liberty-killing government overreach.

(2) comments

kathryn.c.carter
kathryn.c.carter

Thank you. The only part you missed was how the convoy gave people hope and made us proud to be Canadians.

Report Add Reply
wgw44
wgw44

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

