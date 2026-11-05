Opinion

GIESBRECHT: Ottawa abandoned the rule of law for ‘reconciliation’

The government's current indigenous litigation strategy is fundamentally straining the nation's fiscal framework.
Jody Wilson-Raybould and the debate over reconciliation, justice, and the public purse.
Jody Wilson-Raybould and the debate over reconciliation, justice, and the public purse.Image courtesy of AI
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Indigenous
Opinion
Litigation
Opinion Column
Jody Wilson-Raybould
indigenous activists
Reconciliation Practice Directive