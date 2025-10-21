Opinion

GIESBRECHT: Richmond mayor warns property owners that the Cowichan case puts their titles at risk

“For those whose property is in the area outlined in black, the court has declared Aboriginal title to your property which may compromise the status and validity of your ownership — this was mandated without any prior notice to the landowners,” said the letter to Richmond residents.
