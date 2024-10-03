Opinion

GIESBRECHT: Staggering number of churches burned, more than thought

Rise in arson coincides with residential school murders claim
U of C Professor Tom Flanagan edited 'Grave Error,' the best-selling book that exposed the mendacity underlying so much of Canada's unmarked indigenous residential schools graves narrative. In the article below, one of the book's contributing authors, retired judge Brian Giesbrecht, notes that church burnings took off after surely erroneous allegations surfaced that indigenous children were murdered at residential schools.
U of C Professor Tom Flanagan edited 'Grave Error,' the best-selling book that exposed the mendacity underlying so much of Canada's unmarked indigenous residential schools graves narrative. In the article below, one of the book's contributing authors, retired judge Brian Giesbrecht, notes that church burnings took off after surely erroneous allegations surfaced that indigenous children were murdered at residential schools.Flickr: Manning Centre party 2014 / Wikipedia
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Tom Flanagan
Roseanne Casimir
Kamloops School
Grave Error: How the Media Misled Us (and the Truth About Residential Schools)
Alleged Indian Residential Schools disappearances
More than 400 arson attacks against places of worship

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news