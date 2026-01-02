Opinion

GIESBRECHT: Supply management can no longer be justified

The average Canadian family spends $500 per year to subsidize the 10,000 or so dairy farmers who make up a dairy lobby that has had a stranglehold on Canadian politics for a generation.
Dairy cow
Dairy cowWS files
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canada
Mark Carney
Cows
Supply Management
Dairy
Saputo

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news