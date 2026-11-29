On November 25, 39-year-old pedal steel guitarist Michael Eckert — a fixture of Toronto’s music scene who had just performed at the Grey Cup kickoff show in Calgary 10 days earlier — confronted an intruder inside his family’s home near Casa Loma. He was shot dead on the spot. That killing came only weeks after three masked men armed with handguns and a hammer smashed through the rear door of David Morton’s residence in the early hours of the morning, shooting Morton and his two adult daughters and bludgeoning his wife with a hammer..'SWISS CHEESE': Ford tells Ontarians to arm themselves against home invaders, says he would use his gun.It was under these circumstances that Ontario Premier Doug Ford shocked reporters by actually telling Canadians the truth. He said that in the current Toronto reality, with home invasions occurring “almost every single day” while repeat offenders cycle effortlessly out on bail: “I encourage people to use whatever tool they have to fight back — not hide, but fight back.” If a home invader broke into his home, he said, “I’ll blow the guy right through the front door. He’ll look like Swiss cheese by the time he’s done.” Admitting that he is a licensed gun owner, Ford said he would use his firearm “in a heartbeat” if an armed intruder entered his home, advised a non-gun-owning reporter to reach for a knife or a baseball bat, and closed with an old courthouse aphorism: “I’d rather be judged by 12 than carried by six.”The reaction from the chattering class was exactly what you would expect. NDP Leader Marit Stiles condemned the premier’s remarks as “irresponsible” — parroting the progressive view that a homeowner’s sole duty during an armed break-in is to contact emergency services and say their prayers. Yet Ford’s bluntness resonates because ordinary Canadians recognize a very real problem here: while our American neighbours retain a constitutional right to keep arms for personal protection, the practical capacity of Canadians to defend their own households — a norm our parents and grandparents once took for granted — has been systematically dismantled..That erosion is the product of a 50-year legislative project largely driven by successive Liberal governments, who have long found gun control a convenient domestic proxy for anti-American virtue signalling, and a way to pummel any Conservative who stands up for common sense. In 1977, Parliament passed Bill C-51, introducing the Firearms Acquisition Certificate and explicitly disqualifying self-defence as a legitimate rationale for owning a restricted weapon. In 1991, Bill C-17 imposed mandatory 28-day waiting periods and strict safe-storage mandates that transformed a household firearm from a usable defensive tool into an unloaded, locked artifact. Four years later, the 1995 Firearms Act erected a labyrinthine licensing regime and prohibited broad categories of handguns. That trajectory culminated in 2019’s Bill C-71, the May 2020 order-in-council outlawing over 1,500 firearm models by executive decree, and Bill C-21’s sweeping handgun freeze. Over half a century, Ottawa has steadily converted a private citizen’s property into a heavily policed privilege.While it is true that self-defence remains intact under Section 34 of the Criminal Code, which permits a citizen to use reasonable force — up to and including lethal force — against an imminent threat, in actual practice Section 34 doesn’t work. Unlike US jurisdictions governed by “Castle Doctrine” statutes — which establish a legal presumption that a homeowner’s force against an unlawful intruder is justified — Canadian law forces survivors to prove their reasonableness in hindsight. Months after a three-second life-or-death struggle, prosecutors and judges dissect the homeowner’s adrenaline-fuelled decisions under cool courtroom lights.Consider the Toronto case of Valter Cunha. When his terrified neighbour pounded on his door to escape men trying to force their way inside, Cunha pulled him in, locked the door, and loaded a handgun. He heard a stranger’s voice outside yell, “Shoot him, shoot him,” and spotted an intruder carrying a shotgun through a side entrance. Stepping into his foyer, Cunha confronted another intruder, ordered him to freeze, and fired twice when the man began to turn. It emerged later that the shotgun-wielding accomplice had slipped out the back, leaving this particular intruder unarmed — a fact Cunha had no way of knowing in the dark. Cunha was charged. The judge ruled that shooting an unarmed intruder who was turning away was not reasonable. He was convicted at trial. Although a new trial was later ordered, Cunha’s split-second decision to save his own life and the life of his neighbour cost him years of his life.In virtually any US state governed by Castle Doctrine, Cunha would never even have been charged: the unlawful, forcible entry into an occupied home — compounded by the threat of a visible shotgun — triggers a statutory presumption that the homeowner reasonably feared death or great bodily harm, shielding him from prosecution without requiring him to conduct an inventory of an intruder’s pockets in the dark..Would Michael Eckert and other victims of recent home invasions still be alive if they were legally permitted to keep firearms accessible for self-defence, rather than locked away? It is impossible to say for certain. However, an even more pressing question is whether criminals would attempt these break-ins at all if — much like in Texas — they knew homeowners were armed and ready to meet them with a shotgun.Doug Ford has identified an unsustainable social bargain. A modern state claims a monopoly on violence on the foundational condition that it actually protects law-abiding citizens. If our courts and legislatures insist on using race-based and ultra-progressive release and sentencing principles to allow dangerous people and repeat violent offenders on our streets, while simultaneously disarming homeowners and criminalizing citizens when they defend themselves, something will give.Perhaps the worst example of the folly of a toxic combination of race-based sentencing principles and the progressives’ insistence on the release of people who should not be on the streets is the James Smith Cree Nation massacre. It stands as a grim monument to Canada’s obsession with performative progressive jurisprudence. Under Gladue principles and statutory release rules designed to signal progressive virtue, a violent repeat offender was in the community because of a combination of his indigenous ancestry and the progressives’ insistence that communities must suffer the consequences of having dangerous people in their midst. The monster promptly stabbed to death 11 members of his own community. Worse, because both killer and victims were indigenous, the story defied Ottawa’s preferred racial script and quickly vanished from the headlines. When progressive elites treat race as a get-out-of-jail-free card, it is ordinary indigenous citizens who inevitably pay the blood price. When they insist that dangerous criminals are entitled to that “get out of jail free card.” The murderer held both of those cards. It is ordinary, peaceful Canadians who are placed in danger when progressive virtue signalling is allowed to triumph.Doug Ford has both admirers and critics. But he was definitely right to speak out on this most important of issues. The government can’t have it both ways. It can’t allow dangerous people to remain on the street, and at the same time tell Canadians that they aren’t allowed to defend themselves.Because given that stark choice, most Canadians will take Ford’s “Swiss cheese” advice.