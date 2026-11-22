Graham Nash wrote that famous song in 1968 when he was with the Hollies. He later recorded the song when he joined the supergroup Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young.The teacher I am thinking of here is a young woman, Amy Davidson.The story about the indigenous and non-indigenous students who staged a walkout at a Grande Prairie high school on October 13, 2026, to protest what they believed was “residential school denialism” is now well known. The “denialism” they were protesting consisted of one of their teachers — yes, that same Amy Davidson — sharing a post that questioned the truth of the now famous claim that 215 indigenous students had been wrongfully killed and secretly buried at Kamloops.The walkout was portrayed as a commendable act of solidarity between non-indigenous students and their indigenous comrades, demonstrating an inspiring commitment to reconciliation.Here is Niigan Sinclair, who is put forward by the University of Manitoba and the Winnipeg Free Press as an authority on “residential school denialism,” explaining why these students are doing a noble thing.“A desire to counter denialism was exemplified by the young adults who stood up for the injustice and false narrative they observed by a member of their school community.”That all sounds pretty good. Students standing up against misinformation and injustice. But is questioning the existence of 215 alleged graves at Kamloops, and similar unproven claims, an “injustice”? Are teachers required to teach their students that the thousands of internet stories about murders and secret burials at residential schools are all factually accurate? And could it really be that Amy Davidson is the only teacher, after BC teacher Jim McMurtry, in 2021, to suggest to their students that the Kamloops claim might not be true? (more on McMurtry later). If so, our schools are massively failing our children..What exactly are our children and grandchildren being taught about the unmarked graves issue?I researched some of the teaching materials that are being used on the subject. In Manitoba, the mandatory lessons teachers must use are found in this manual. That material explicitly references the discoveries of unmarked graves of indigenous children — including near the Kamloops Indian Residential School and at Marieval in Saskatchewan — as evidence of the forced assimilation and abuse experienced by over 150,000 indigenous children. It strongly suggests that the secret burial stories might well be true.Even though most students are no longer taught that graves or human remains were definitively found at Kamloops and Marieval, and individual teachers will handle the matter differently, the clear implication from the material that the teachers are required to teach is that the presence of graves and human remains is just as likely as the absence of graves and human remains. The material also suggests that professing a belief in these claims is necessary to achieve “reconciliation.”The Manitoba material seems to be typical of what is taught in the other provinces — namely, that the stories about the murder, secret burial, and disappearance of tens of indigenous children could all just as likely be true as not.And the phenomenon of schools pushing the Kamloops narrative is consistent with my personal experience. For at least two years following the Kamloops announcement in 2021, I would regularly pass by a school that displayed 215 tiny orange flags in the schoolyard, to symbolize the 215 children that the school was clearly telling their students and the public had been killed and secretly buried at Kamloops, as per the bizarre narrative that was then almost universally accepted.So, I think it can be safely stated that our schools are teaching our children that these secret burial stories are quite credible.And that seems to align with what Niigan Sinclair and his associates are insisting that Canadians must believe in order to avoid the “denier” label.Sinclair is well known for informing Canadians that they must believe residential school “survivors” who tell us that 215 indigenous children were secretly buried at Kamloops “with the forced help of children as young as six”, and that 751 indigenous students were wrongfully killed by the Catholic Church at Marieval, Saskatchewan — a Catholic Church that then tried to cover up its crime by surreptitiously removing all 751 headstones. He explains that there are 100-1,000 similar “crime scenes” across Canada, with a total of 25,000 victims. He and his partner, Sean Carleton, have even written a book on the subject..Except that what Sinclair says about this is complete hogwash. There were not 751 child murder victims at Marieval — just ordinary indigenous and non-indigenous people of all ages who died of normal causes, and were properly buried according to Catholic rites in an ordinary cemetery. And the headstones were not secretly removed as Sinclair alleges. The removal happened, according to the chief of the local Indian band, as a result of some kind of dispute within the community. It appears that whatever “stories in the community” Sinclair relied on to make up his fantastical tale were rubbish.Just as Chief Rosanne Casimir’s 2021 claim that the “remains of 215 indigenous children” had been found was false from the get-go. No “remains”, “bodies”, or “graves” were discovered — only soil disturbances detected by ground penetrating radar that we now know were almost certainly from an underground 1924 septic installation.Casimir knew that no “remains”, “graves”, or “bodies” had been found when she made her announcement. But she made it anyway, and then prime minister Justin Trudeau rewarded her with $12 million for telling that falsehood.Casimir and associates are now refusing to allow any digging to occur at their “crime scene” because they know that no graves would be found. They also know that they would then have to account for the $12 million they were given to look for the bodies — money that they somehow managed to spend without putting even one shovel in the ground.In what is probably the best explanation yet of how the clearly false story of the Kamloops graves claim became a social panic, here is Quillette’s Jon Kay’s intriguing take on the subject.So, hearing that those non-indigenous students did a walkout in support of their indigenous colleagues all sounds quite noble. Until one realizes that those students have been misinformed by their teachers. It was the Casimir and Sinclair drivel that those students had been “taught”.And what of Amy Davidson? She has been removed from her classroom and faces a recommendation for termination by the Grande Prairie and District Catholic School Division. Her termination hearing is set for January 5, 2027..What will they decide? Who knows, but the very few teachers brave enough to stand up to the clearly preposterous claims of murder and secret burials have not done well. Remember Jim McMurtry? Days after the Kamloops announcement, he told his panicked students that some children did die at residential schools. They died of diseases that were then common and particularly virulent on the reserves from which the students came. It was not true that students at Kamloops were being savagely murdered and left to die in the snow. McMurtry told his students the unvarnished truth. For that, he was summarily frog-marched from his classroom, suspended for eight months, and fired in February 2023.Like Davidson, he had the temerity to tell his students the truth.So, although we don’t know exactly what will happen to Davidson, we do know that any other teacher who might be inclined to publicly question the Kamloops narrative will get the very clear message from the way she has been treated that if they want to keep their jobs, they had better go with the flow. They can safely repeat Sinclair’s nonsense claims about 751 murdered Marieval or Kamloops children without fear, but if they have doubts about the truth of those tales of murder and secret burials, they had best keep that to themselves. Above all, they should not let their students challenge the unmarked graves narrative.Canada’s residential school program is criticized for many reasons, and much of that criticism is deserved. But students were not killed and secretly buried at the schools — either at Kamloops, Marieval, or anywhere else. It is categorically false that there are 100-1,000 crime scenes with 25,000 victims, as Sinclair alleges. The 3,201 students who died were killed by the diseases of the day, and represent a tiny fraction of the tens of thousands of disease deaths that occurred on the reserves they came from. It is despicable that activists, like Sinclair and Casimir, are poisoning the minds of our children with false claims of murder and secret burials. It is particularly despicable that they poison the minds of indigenous children by telling them that their ancestors were the victims of a genocide that never happened. It is very wrong that many of the teachers we employ to teach our children, commanded by their administrations, are giving those false stories credibility. And it is beyond wrong — disgusting in fact — that one brave teacher who dares to suggest that her students at least consider the possibility that the tens of thousands of mainly decent Canadians who worked at residential schools didn’t murder and secretly bury 25,000 indigenous children is being hung out to dry.To be clear: No genocide has been committed. The only crime committed is the one being committed in our faces by the grifters who are exploiting yesterday’s human misery for today’s profits.I don’t know if Ms. Davidson is asking for financial support to help her defend herself against charges that seem to me to consist of “telling the truth in a public place,” but I plan to find out and offer my support if she wants it. Readers might consider doing that as well.Amy Davidson is paying the price for doing her best to honour Graham Nash’s admonition to “teach your children well”.