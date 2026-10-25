Opinion

GIESBRECHT: The DRIPA gamble — BC chiefs handed Conservatives the election

Rejecting modest reforms didn't save indigenous rights — it just guaranteed their repeal.
DRIPA House of Cards
DRIPA House of CardsImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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BC Election 2026
2026 BC election
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