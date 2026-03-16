Opinion

GIESBRECHT: The ‘gay ayatollah’ rumour and the fog of war in Iran

Wild claims about Iran’s new supreme leader, media bias over Donald Trump, and the battlefield reality all collide in a conflict where truth is almost impossible to find.
Ayatollah Khamenei and President Trump
Ayatollah Khamenei and President TrumpIllustration by Jarryd Jäger, Western Standard
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Donald Trump
Tucker Carlson
Iran
Opinion
Opinion Column
Ayatollah Khamenei
Mojtaba Khamenei

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