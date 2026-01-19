GIESBRECHT: The ‘Kamloops files’ — Canada’s version of the Epstein files

As reported by Blacklock's Reporter, the federal government has been given 36 days to release the “Kamloops files.”It is almost certain that they won’t do so willingly and will probably delay and appeal for as long as possible. Even if the files — or portions of them — are eventually released, they will probably be heavily redacted. That is because the files will show the federal government in a very bad light. Twelve million was given to an Indian band to excavate suspected grave sites, and that grant was based on a claim that both the Indian band and the government ministers and officials knew from the outset was false. No “human remains,” “bodies,” or “graves” had been found. Only innocuous soil anomalies. And when it was clear that the Indian band had no intention of doing any excavations to prove their claim, instead of stopping the money flow, the government gave them more. In fact, the government offered $320 million to any other Indian band that wanted "free government money" to search for graves the government knew did not exist. Spoiler alert — most did.So, the government department overseeing this scandalous boondoggle will be in no hurry to reveal their ineptitude to a Canadian public that by now smells a rat.However, thanks to the persistence of Blacklock's Reporter and independent researchers, like Nina Green, we already know much of the information that is almost certain to be in those files..We know, for example, that the Indian Chief making the claim that the remains of 215 children had been discovered at Kamloops knew at the time she made the claim that her claim was false. She and her associates all knew that the only thing “discovered” from the ground penetrating radar (GPR) work done in the apple orchard area on the grounds of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School (KIRS) were soil anomalies. Such anomalies that could just as easily be from tree roots, rocks, or any previous excavations as from graves. (In fact, we now know that the anomalies were almost certainly from a previously used septic installation built in 1924.)Thanks to the work of David Brett, editor of the New Westminster Times, we also know that BC’s Indian leaders were perfectly aware that GPR cannot detect “graves,” “bodies,” or “human remains” — all of which terms Chief Casimir and her associates used at various times to describe what they knew were soil anomalies. It was weeks later when the ground penetrating radar operator, Sarah Beaulieu, corrected the record by correctly stating that GPR cannot detect graves. Only excavation can do that. But by then, the damage had been done. The Canadian public had been misinformed.So, when the files are eventually released, we will have definite proof that the indigenous claimants did not find “graves,” “human remains,” or “bodies” as they claimed, but only soil anomalies. And they definitely knew that they were making a false claim. Let that sink in: The Indian Chief, Rosanne Casimir, who solemnly told the Canadian public that they had discovered "the remains of 215 children," was not telling the truth. She knew that soil anomalies are not "remains," "graves," or "bodies" yet she and her associates liberally used all of those terms, deceiving the Canadian public. But, more seriously for the government ministers and officials involved, we will also have proof that they were perfectly aware that the Indian leaders were not being candid with Canadians, but instead of clearly telling Canadians that only soil anomalies had been found, the government ministers and officials repeated the deceptive claim, broadcast it across the world. Marc Miller and Justin Trudeau were perfectly aware that only soil anomalies had been found, but they announced to the world by their words and actions that “bodies” and “graves” had been discovered.We had the prime minister lowering flags on federal buildings for six months, kneeling with a teddy bear in a cemetery — a cemetery that he was perfectly aware was just an ordinary community cemetery — and then promising $320 million to any other Indian band that cared to make a similar claim of “missing children”. (Of course, many took the free money.).So it will come as no surprise that the federal government resisted Blacklock’s Access to Information application to gain access to the files, and it will also not be surprising if they continue to do so, despite the order compelling them to open up the files.Because what the files will reveal is evidence of what is probably the single biggest fraud ever perpetrated on the taxpayers of this country. And what is so unusual about this fraud is that the government actively participated in the fraud. Trudeau and Miller played fast and loose with the dollars deducted from the paycheques of hard-working Canadians to further their own odd political agendas. Three-hundred and twenty million is a lot of money, but the money fraud is just a small part of this story. Because that same false story about secretly buried indigenous children at Kamloops led to the passage of many other hugely expensive pieces of indigenous legislation. It is no coincidence that the very expensive "Day Scholars" lawsuit was settled on very generous terms by the federal government almost immediately after the Kamloops announcement. This Act awarded generous compensation to former students of residential schools who attended school by day, but went home at the end of each school day — exactly what every Canadian school child does every day. The fact that these people received compensation for just attending school is outrageous. It was guilt about those 215 poor indigenous children supposedly buried in secrecy at Kamloops — children who never existed — that resulted in a multi-million dollar cost for taxpayers that should have been easily dismissed.Next was the passage of UNDRIP. That atrocious bit of legislation would never have been passed, but for the belief by deluded Parliamentarians that 215 indigenous children had met wrongful deaths and secret burials at Kamloops. It is impossible to know how much money UNDRIP will eventually cost in lost resource opportunities, but the number will be staggering. Then came the Liberal/NDP engineering — or maybe endigenering — of the Parliamentary genocide motion that condemned Canada as a perpetrator of genocide. That humiliating motion was based on the false Kamloops claim. Members of Parliament had not even taken the time to educate themselves on the easily obtained fact that ground penetrating radar cannot detect graves or bodies. And on and on. The false Kamloops claim is an ongoing disaster for this country. But the question is: Why did Marc Miller and Justin Trudeau behave in this deceitful way? Why would they actively participate in what they knew was a fraud on Canadian taxpayers, and a blood libel on the country they were elected to serve? Blacklock's is not backing down on their perfectly legitimate request to see the Kamloops file. A solid core of professors, writers, and researchers — and this retired judge — will see to it that the federal government does not simply bury the Freedom of Information request. Just as determined people seek the release of the Epstein files to the south of us, determined Canadians will finally see the contents of the Kamloops file. The files will show that the Canadian people have been deceived, and our own government has participated in the deception.