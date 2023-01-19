Hunting Buffalo

'Hunting Buffalo' 

 Alfred Jacob Miller

At the time of Confederation, Canada’s Plains Indians were in a desperate situation. The same European-introduced guns and horses that had resulted in a briefly glorious golden age for them had also resulted in constant intertribal warfare and the rapid disappearance of the buffalo. Many tribes were literally starving by the 1880s. Another European introduction — smallpox — was simultaneously devastating entire communities. Corpses rotted in tents. Entire communities died a horrible death. At the same time that this horror was playing out, American whiskey traders were killing the Indians that the disease spared with their dreadful rotgut whiskey. The Indian population was in rapid decline.

Sir John A McDonald

Sir John A. McDonald (source: WikiCommons)

Meanwhile, to the south, American Indians were being brutalized by an American cavalry that was ruthlessly clearing the American plains for settlers ravenous for land. Those land-hungry American settlers were already looking north. It was clear that unless Canada took control of the western plains, that would also be the fate of Canada’s already beleaguered Indians. Let’s remember that Canadian Indians referred to the border as the “Medicine Line:” To to the south was “bad medicine,” to the north was healing...

(1) comment

RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

Just shows how the woke twist cancel culture can warp the facts.........

