Opinion

GIESBRECHT: The Quebec election aftermath — Quebec’s departure is the West's victory

The Parti Québécois win sets the stage for a 2028 post-Trump referendum.
Paul St-Pierre Plamondon and Donald Trump
Paul St-Pierre Plamondon and Donald TrumpImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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Quebec
Independence
Opinion
Parti Quebecois
Quebec Election
Western Independence
Opinion Column
Parti Quebecois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon
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Western Standard
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