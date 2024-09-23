Opinion

GIESBRECHT: The staggering incompetence of Biden and Putin

Putin, Biden and Ukraine... A tale of two egos
Vladmir Putin with a target in his sights... It was Kiev, argues columnist Brian Giesbrecht, and that was a massive mistake,
Vladmir Putin with a target in his sights... It was Kiev, argues columnist Brian Giesbrecht, and that was a massive mistake,WS file photo
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Biden Administration
President Vladimir Putin
Fatal decision to take Kiev
Nordstream pipeline

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news