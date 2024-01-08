Opinion

GIESBRECHT: Truly frightening and deeply wrong...

Moments before his arrest, Rebel News reporter David Menzies attempts to question Deputy Prime Minister. Chrystia Freeland. She ignored his questions. Retired Manitoba justice Brian Giesbrecht is appalled
Moments before his arrest, Rebel News reporter David Menzies attempts to question Deputy Prime Minister. Chrystia Freeland. She ignored his questions. Retired Manitoba justice Brian Giesbrecht is appalledRebel News
Loading content, please wait...
Chrystia Freeland
Rebel News
David Menzies

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news