Opinion

GIESBRECHT: Trump’s October surprise

From trade breakthroughs with Canada to historic Middle East realignments, Donald Trump is engineering a cascade of international deals designed to completely blindside his midterm opponents.
Donald Trump playing chess
Donald Trump playing chessImage courtesy of ChatGPT
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