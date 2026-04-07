Opinion

GIESBRECHT: Trump’s promise — Iran can’t have nuclear weapons

How mainstream outlets are burying America's biggest military achievement in decades while crying "forever war" after just weeks of fighting.
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Donald Trump
Iran
Opinion
Opinion Column
Iran War
nuclear weapons

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