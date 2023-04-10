Vianne Timmons

Memorial University President Vianne Timmons

 Image courtesy of CBC

Memorial University President Vianne Timmons is only the latest “Pretendian” to be exposed as a non-indigenous person claiming to be indigenous. There is a growing list of such people, including Mary Turpel-Lafond, Carrie Bourassa and Joseph Boyden. What all of these people have in common is that they are accused of falsely claiming indigenous ancestry to leverage financial benefits and career advancement.

But what all of these people also have in common is that none of them needed special help in the first place.

(2) comments

guest1008
guest1008

Just another Arhcie Blaney fake Indian as Pierre Burton put it bluntly

Report
LJeromeS
LJeromeS

There are ways to create northern jobs while benefitting all Canadians. We have mines at Flin Flon, the Pas, and Thompson, in Manitoba. Diamond mines exist in the NWT. If the corridor that Danielle Smith has talked about were created, ending in a Hudsons Bay ocean-going port, that would also do that. Ft. McMurray is not a southern metropolis, for another example, but could continue to have a very goodstandard of living, if the "climate change" hoax and fraud were recognized for being just that. As a first order of business, we need to get the globalists and groups like the WEF from meddling in our lives and economies, and the possibilities for indigenous communities expands enormously.

Report

