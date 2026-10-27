Opinion

GIESBRECHT: Wab Kinew advocates for abolition of the Indian Act — status cards have no place in Canada

Replacing one race-based system with another will never lead to true equality in Canada.
Wab Kinew’s call to abolish the Indian Act renews debate over status cards and equality in Canada.
Wab Kinew’s call to abolish the Indian Act renews debate over status cards and equality in Canada.Image courtesy of ChatGPT
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Indian Act
Wab Kinew
Mark Carney
Opinion
Opinion Column
Status Cards
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